'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective explains some insights behind youth voter apathy. Listen below.
Kiewit reports that there are 25 million registered voters in South Africa but 14 million of them between 18-35 years old aren't registered to vote.
Why?
Ntuli says it's because the youth are "disillusioned with the system."
It is because they are so disillusioned with the system and the way they see political leaders behaving, it really turns them off. In many of the studies that have come out this year, they really haven't quite figured out what the efficacy of the elections are because even if you go and vote, you can't necessarily fire those people who can't do their jobs.Mbali Ntuli, Founder - Groundwork Collective
Another reason is that South Africa and previous generations did not do enough "civic education" with the youth.
There is a disconnect with democracy being theoretical with young people. But there's a lot of work we haven't done as a nation and have failed them by not actually doing the civic education to inform them of how they can hold political players accountable even outside of the voting process.Mbali Ntuli, Founder - Groundwork Collective
But, Ntuli notes that the older generations are also not going out to vote which shows that "this is a South African problem and a behavioural problem."
This is a South African problem and a behavioural problem. The real problem we have is that people don't know how their government works and if you don't know how to actually put yourself in the system to know what the difference between MPs, civil servants, and politicians are or how to hire and fire people.Mbali Ntuli, Founder - Groundwork Collective
Ntuli explains that this is "sad" since South Africa has one of the most "participatory" democracies in the world.
It's sad because we have one of the most participatory democracy in the world and various acts in the constitution tells us how to deal with things and to have a say and question those in charge.Mbali Ntuli, Founder - Groundwork Collective
Ntuli recommends using 2024 as a reset to empower people through civic education.
Any democracy that thrives is one where people are able to use their civic duty to make their government more representative of their needs.Mbali Ntuli, Founder - Groundwork Collective
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from CapeTalk Elections 2024
Could a two-party system work better for SA?
As we head towards the 2024 elections, some believe we need to see a major change in our electoral system.Read More
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC
EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.Read More
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting
Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.Read More
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!
The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’
Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.Read More
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton
John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".Read More
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research
The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.Read More