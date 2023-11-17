'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained





Lester Kiewit speaks to Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective explains some insights behind youth voter apathy. Listen below.

Kiewit reports that there are 25 million registered voters in South Africa but 14 million of them between 18-35 years old aren't registered to vote.

Why?

Ntuli says it's because the youth are "disillusioned with the system."

It is because they are so disillusioned with the system and the way they see political leaders behaving, it really turns them off. In many of the studies that have come out this year, they really haven't quite figured out what the efficacy of the elections are because even if you go and vote, you can't necessarily fire those people who can't do their jobs. Mbali Ntuli, Founder - Groundwork Collective

Another reason is that South Africa and previous generations did not do enough "civic education" with the youth.

There is a disconnect with democracy being theoretical with young people. But there's a lot of work we haven't done as a nation and have failed them by not actually doing the civic education to inform them of how they can hold political players accountable even outside of the voting process. Mbali Ntuli, Founder - Groundwork Collective

But, Ntuli notes that the older generations are also not going out to vote which shows that "this is a South African problem and a behavioural problem."

This is a South African problem and a behavioural problem. The real problem we have is that people don't know how their government works and if you don't know how to actually put yourself in the system to know what the difference between MPs, civil servants, and politicians are or how to hire and fire people. Mbali Ntuli, Founder - Groundwork Collective

Ntuli explains that this is "sad" since South Africa has one of the most "participatory" democracies in the world.

It's sad because we have one of the most participatory democracy in the world and various acts in the constitution tells us how to deal with things and to have a say and question those in charge. Mbali Ntuli, Founder - Groundwork Collective

Ntuli recommends using 2024 as a reset to empower people through civic education.

Any democracy that thrives is one where people are able to use their civic duty to make their government more representative of their needs. Mbali Ntuli, Founder - Groundwork Collective

