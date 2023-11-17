



President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates his 71st birthday today.

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa was born on 17 November 1952 in Johannesburg.

He was elected ANC deputy president in 2012 and appointed deputy president of the Republic of South Africa in 2014.

In 2017 he was elected president of the ANC and sworn-in as president in 2018 following the resignation of then-president Jacob Zuma.

Mzansi took to social media to wish the president a happy birthday:

Today is President @CyrilRamaphosa’s birthday.



We invite you to send him a birthday message using hashtag #HappyBirthdayPresident pic.twitter.com/3RnoXwGsgh ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 17, 2023

Happy birthday.



Ke birthday ya gago.



Happy birthday Mr Mr President vho Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa @CyrilRamaphosa



We want second term. pic.twitter.com/7LQXlPFDCz ' Boy Jacobs (@BoyJacobs2) November 17, 2023

Happy birthday President @CyrilRamaphosa , may God continue to bless you with more wisdom to lead the country . ' Thendo (@IssaihThendo) November 17, 2023

Vukani guys it's Cupcake's Berfday and he's turning 71. Happy Birthday Oom @CyrilRamaphosa. Ukhule ke Deddy, usiphe ugesi iweekend yonke ❤️ #SouthAfricanMusicAwards2023 #podcastandchill pic.twitter.com/41VcYZXXdM ' Mam'Yangchaza 👑 (@MaZuluOmuhlez) November 17, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 71st birthday, President Cyril Ramaphosa!