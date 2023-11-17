Cassie sues ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for rape, abuse in federal court





Singer and actress Cassie has sued hip-hop mogul Sean Combs, known as Diddy, for sexual assault.

In a lawsuit filed in New York federal court, Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, accused him of repeatedly raping and physically abusing her for nearly a decade.

Ventura says that not long after she met him in 2005 when she was 19, he began a pattern of control and abuse.

Diddy was 37 at the time.

In the filed document, which has a trigger warning on the first page, she says she was “trapped by Mr Combs in a cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking” when she was signed to Diddy’s music label.

She cites multiple incidents in which he allegedly “punched, beat, kicked and stomped” her.

The pair began dating in 2008, and near the end of their relationship in 2018, Ventura says Combs allegedly forced his way into her home and raped her.

“After years in silence and darkness… I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

Cassie's lawsuit against Puff Daddy has a "trigger warning" on the front page.



Combs’ lawyer Ben Brafman denies the allegations and says his client is being extorted.

“For the past six months, Mr Combs has been subjected to Ms Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs’ reputation and seeking a payday.”

Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie, says Combs reached out to her before she filed the lawsuit.

“Mr Combs offered Ms Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all women who suffer in silence.”

