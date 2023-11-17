Cassie sues ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for rape, abuse in federal court
Singer and actress Cassie has sued hip-hop mogul Sean Combs, known as Diddy, for sexual assault.
In a lawsuit filed in New York federal court, Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, accused him of repeatedly raping and physically abusing her for nearly a decade.
Ventura says that not long after she met him in 2005 when she was 19, he began a pattern of control and abuse.
Diddy was 37 at the time.
In the filed document, which has a trigger warning on the first page, she says she was “trapped by Mr Combs in a cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking” when she was signed to Diddy’s music label.
She cites multiple incidents in which he allegedly “punched, beat, kicked and stomped” her.
The pair began dating in 2008, and near the end of their relationship in 2018, Ventura says Combs allegedly forced his way into her home and raped her.
“After years in silence and darkness… I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”
Cassie's lawsuit against Puff Daddy has a "trigger warning" on the front page.' Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) November 16, 2023
"This document contains highly graphic information of a sexual nature, including sexual assault." https://t.co/12ciFf7KpV pic.twitter.com/sRlvFSHyQ2
Combs’ lawyer Ben Brafman denies the allegations and says his client is being extorted.
“For the past six months, Mr Combs has been subjected to Ms Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.
“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs’ reputation and seeking a payday.”
Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie, says Combs reached out to her before she filed the lawsuit.
“Mr Combs offered Ms Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all women who suffer in silence.”
This article first appeared on 947 : Cassie sues ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for rape, abuse in federal court
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner
Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.Read More
[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures
Madame Web's trailer dropped recently and fans are apprehensive about it's release.Read More
Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Frazer Barry this Sunday!
On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Frazer to play his favourite hits and share the wonderful memories.Read More
[WATCH] Bok Canan Moodie gets a warm welcome back to his old primary school
A video of Canan Moodie visiting his old primary school is going viral.Read More
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry
Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post.Read More
DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV'
The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings.Read More
Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action
"I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K.Read More
To laugh out loud (for real) reserve Tuesday nights for Comedy on Kloof!
From Schalk Bezuidenhout to Yaaseen Barnes - you'll get all the vibes and good feels for just R60!Read More
On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts
Take a stroll down memory lane as we celebrate iconic chart toppers that became #1 hits on this day in history.Read More
Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old!
'3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon RamsayRead More