Dog stays by owner's side for 72 days after he dies on a mountain while hiking





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending online news including a dog who stayed by his dead owners side for 10 weeks after he died on a hike. Skip to 3.57 for this one.

Gilchrist reports that on 19 August, Richard Moore (71) set out to hike to the top of Blackhead Peak, east of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

In interviews, Moore's wife said that she asked him not to go up the mountain alone, so he took along his Jack Russell terrier, Finney.

But, Moore didn't descend the mountain, he passed away during his hike with Finney.

Image source: screengrab from www.theinertia.com

On 30 October, more than two months after the two embarked on their hike, a hunter stumbled across Moore’s dead body which had been there for 10 weeks (72 days).

Finney was found still alive and beside Moore's dead body — reports confirm that Finney hadn’t left its owner’s side except to find food and water.

Finney likely survived by hunting for mice and rats while avoiding other predators like bears, coyotes and mountain lions.

After their pairs discovery, an autopsy revealed that Moore died of hypothermia.

Finney was taken to a vet for a checkup, and is now with Moore’s family.

What a "sad and loving story of a very loyal pup" says Gilchrist.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.