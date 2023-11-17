Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Cutting ties with Israel is risky for South Africa – International Law expert

17 November 2023 9:51 AM
by Keely Goodall
Calls are mounting for the government to close the Israeli embassy in South Africa amid the war in Gaza.

Africa Melane speaks with Professor Andre Thomashausen (Department of International Law, Unisa).

ANC MPs will support a parliamentary motion by the EFF, calling for the Israeli embassy to be closed and for diplomatic relations with Israel to be suspended until it calls a ceasefire in Gaza.

However, some experts say the motion needs to be amended before it can succeed.

Cutting diplomatic relations with Israel will make it harder for South Africa to help negotiate a ceasefire or have any influence amid the war, argues Thomashausen.

He adds this decision could be extremely risky for our economy as our relationship with Israel is an important one.

A lot of our crucial mid-sized industries are Jewish-owned.

Andre Thomashausen, Prof Emeritus of International Law - Unisa

Some would argue that [South Africa] could not have been successful in overthrowing apartheid without their key and very prominent Jewish members.

Andre Thomashausen, Prof Emeritus of International Law - Unisa
If we take a clear stance in this conflict, it will also affect South Africa's much-valued nonaligned status, according to Thomashausen.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Cutting ties with Israel is risky for South Africa – International Law expert




