Happy 81st birthday, Martin Scorsese!
American filmmaker and actor Martin Scorsese celebrates his 81st birthday today!
Born 17 November 1942, the icon has cemented himself as one of the (if not most) influential directors of all time.
From beloved gangster titles to religious trilogies and thrillers, Scorsese has done it all.
He also occasionally makes cameos in his own films, and they make for some really memorable scenes.
To celebrate Scorsese’s birthday, we look back at his top 10 films, ranked by The Hollywood Reporter:
10) Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)
9) After Hours (1985) and The King of Comedy (1982) – we couldn’t decide
8) Cape Fear (1991)
7) Age of Innocence (1993)
6) Taxi driver (1976)
5) Casino (1995)
4) The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
3) Raging Bull (1980)
2) The Departed (2006)
1) Goodfellas (1990)
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 81st birthday, Martin Scorsese!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Martin_Scorsese_MFF_2023.jpg
More from Entertainment
Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family'
Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales.Read More
Reunited and it feels so good! Cast of Modern Family reunites, minus cool dad
Fans of the popular sitcom were delighted to see the cast reunite but missed a favourite.Read More
Everything you need to know about the Miss Universe pageant this weekend
Bryoni Govender will be waving Mzansi's flag high.Read More
South African animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' up for International Emmy
The kid's animation is nominated for best kids animation at the International Emmy Awards 2023.Read More
[WATCH] A TikTok Jesus promises divine blessings and many worldly comforts
Religious and monetary motivations are not mutually exclusive.Read More
Cassie sues ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for rape, abuse in federal court
Cassie accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting and abusing her repeatedly for nearly a decade.Read More
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner
Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.Read More
[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures
Madame Web's trailer dropped recently and fans are apprehensive about it's release.Read More
Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Frazer Barry this Sunday!
On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Frazer to play his favourite hits and share the wonderful memories.Read More