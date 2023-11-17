Happy 81st birthday, Martin Scorsese!





American filmmaker and actor Martin Scorsese celebrates his 81st birthday today!

Born 17 November 1942, the icon has cemented himself as one of the (if not most) influential directors of all time.

From beloved gangster titles to religious trilogies and thrillers, Scorsese has done it all.

He also occasionally makes cameos in his own films, and they make for some really memorable scenes.

To celebrate Scorsese’s birthday, we look back at his top 10 films, ranked by The Hollywood Reporter:

10) Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

9) After Hours (1985) and The King of Comedy (1982) – we couldn’t decide

8) Cape Fear (1991)

7) Age of Innocence (1993)

6) Taxi driver (1976)

5) Casino (1995)

4) The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

3) Raging Bull (1980)

2) The Departed (2006)

1) Goodfellas (1990)

