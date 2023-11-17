Happy 81st birthday, Martin Scorsese!

Streaming issues? Report here
What can we learn from South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout? "If we collaborate, we can actually solve problems", says Andrew Hartnack, Social Anthropologist. 17 November 2023 5:35 PM
Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues' This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections. 17 November 2023 1:32 PM
How to urgently address the lack of toilets in Africa and its health hazards Our research suggests a probable link between open defecation and antimicrobial resistance. 17 November 2023 12:03 PM
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy. 17 November 2023 11:36 AM
Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini The EFF in Parliament has called for all ties with Israel to be severed until it complies with international law amid the ongoing... 17 November 2023 7:12 AM
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website) There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online. 17 November 2023 7:30 AM
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey. 17 November 2023 3:55 PM
Why scheduling sex is one of the best things you can do for your relationship Sex and Pleasure Educator weighs in on the importance of sex scheduling. 17 November 2023 3:01 PM
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile... 16 November 2023 8:16 PM
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family' Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales. 17 November 2023 3:50 PM
Reunited and it feels so good! Cast of Modern Family reunites, minus cool dad Fans of the popular sitcom were delighted to see the cast reunite but missed a favourite. 17 November 2023 2:19 PM
Everything you need to know about the Miss Universe pageant this weekend Bryoni Govender will be waving Mzansi's flag high. 17 November 2023 1:53 PM
Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza A group of Jewish South Africans have signed an open letter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza 17 November 2023 2:56 PM
What exactly is a ceasefire, and why is it so difficult to agree on one in Gaza? Israel has thus far refused to discuss a ceasefire without the release of the 240 hostages being held by Hamas. 17 November 2023 1:52 PM
Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital' A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza where civilians caught up in the war are dying in their thousands. 17 November 2023 11:37 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
Happy 81st birthday, Martin Scorsese!

17 November 2023 12:47 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Martin Scorsese has cemented himself as one of the (if not most) influential directors of all time.

American filmmaker and actor Martin Scorsese celebrates his 81st birthday today!

Born 17 November 1942, the icon has cemented himself as one of the (if not most) influential directors of all time.

From beloved gangster titles to religious trilogies and thrillers, Scorsese has done it all.

He also occasionally makes cameos in his own films, and they make for some really memorable scenes.

To celebrate Scorsese’s birthday, we look back at his top 10 films, ranked by The Hollywood Reporter:

10) Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

9) After Hours (1985) and The King of Comedy (1982) – we couldn’t decide

8) Cape Fear (1991)

7) Age of Innocence (1993)

6) Taxi driver (1976)

5) Casino (1995)

4) The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

3) Raging Bull (1980)

2) The Departed (2006)

1) Goodfellas (1990)


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 81st birthday, Martin Scorsese!




17 November 2023 12:47 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Entertainment

Former football player, Katlego Mphela. Photo: 947

Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family'

17 November 2023 3:50 PM

Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab: selfie from Sofia Vergara's Instagram page

Reunited and it feels so good! Cast of Modern Family reunites, minus cool dad

17 November 2023 2:19 PM

Fans of the popular sitcom were delighted to see the cast reunite but missed a favourite.

Read More arrow_forward

Miss SA runner-up, Bryoni Govender will represent South Africa at Miss Universe. Photo: Supplied

Everything you need to know about the Miss Universe pageant this weekend

17 November 2023 1:53 PM

Bryoni Govender will be waving Mzansi's flag high.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Gruffalo World YouTube channel

South African animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' up for International Emmy

17 November 2023 1:34 PM

The kid's animation is nominated for best kids animation at the International Emmy Awards 2023.

Read More arrow_forward

Jesus images on social media promise divine rewards for today’s fast-paced age. TikTok via The Conversation

[WATCH] A TikTok Jesus promises divine blessings and many worldly comforts

17 November 2023 12:58 PM

Religious and monetary motivations are not mutually exclusive.

Read More arrow_forward

Cassie sues ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for rape, abuse in federal court. Photos: Instagram/cassie (screenshot); Wikimedia Commons/Diddy 23

Cassie sues ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for rape, abuse in federal court

17 November 2023 9:31 AM

Cassie accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting and abusing her repeatedly for nearly a decade.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: Supplied

[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner

16 November 2023 4:02 PM

Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Madame Web official trailer on YouTube from Sony Pictures Entertainment channel

[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures

16 November 2023 3:21 PM

Madame Web's trailer dropped recently and fans are apprehensive about it's release.

Read More arrow_forward

Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Frazer Barry this Sunday!

16 November 2023 11:54 AM

On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Frazer to play his favourite hits and share the wonderful memories.

Read More arrow_forward

Canan Moodie visits Paarl Boys’ Primary. Photo: TikTok/@lieka007 (screenshot)

[WATCH] Bok Canan Moodie gets a warm welcome back to his old primary school

16 November 2023 11:16 AM

A video of Canan Moodie visiting his old primary school is going viral.

Read More arrow_forward

