How Enpal is bringing a trusted solar solution to SA to cope with loadshedding





As South Africans, we’ve learned to adjust our daily routines to the latest loadshedding schedules and stages, making it a part of our lifestyle – even though we’d prefer not having loadshedding altogether.

One way of navigating loadshedding that may be worth exploring is installing a high-quality solar and backup power system provided by Enpal.

Enpal South Africa is the daughter company of Enpal Germany, one of the largest residential solar installers and fastest-growing energy companies in Europe. The greentech company is bringing their high-quality residential solar solution to our shores along with a special offer for CapeTalk listeners.

To find out more about how Enpal’s solar and backup systems can help cope with loadshedding, John Maytham hosted Erik Buschbaum, Managing Director at Enpal South Africa.

Listen to the full conversation below:

[People] want a solution that’s reliable and that works every time when needed, and this is where we come into play. Erik Buschbaum, Managing Director, Enpal South Africa

Buschbaum mentions how the service they provide goes beyond just the installation of the system and highlights the importance of the after-service and maintenance of the power solutions.

