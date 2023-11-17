Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
What can we learn from South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout? "If we collaborate, we can actually solve problems", says Andrew Hartnack, Social Anthropologist. 17 November 2023 5:35 PM
Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues' This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections. 17 November 2023 1:32 PM
How to urgently address the lack of toilets in Africa and its health hazards Our research suggests a probable link between open defecation and antimicrobial resistance. 17 November 2023 12:03 PM
View all Local
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy. 17 November 2023 11:36 AM
Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini The EFF in Parliament has called for all ties with Israel to be severed until it complies with international law amid the ongoing... 17 November 2023 7:12 AM
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Politics
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website) There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online. 17 November 2023 7:30 AM
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
View all Business
Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey. 17 November 2023 3:55 PM
Why scheduling sex is one of the best things you can do for your relationship Sex and Pleasure Educator weighs in on the importance of sex scheduling. 17 November 2023 3:01 PM
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile... 16 November 2023 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
View all Sport
Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family' Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales. 17 November 2023 3:50 PM
Reunited and it feels so good! Cast of Modern Family reunites, minus cool dad Fans of the popular sitcom were delighted to see the cast reunite but missed a favourite. 17 November 2023 2:19 PM
Everything you need to know about the Miss Universe pageant this weekend Bryoni Govender will be waving Mzansi's flag high. 17 November 2023 1:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza A group of Jewish South Africans have signed an open letter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza 17 November 2023 2:56 PM
What exactly is a ceasefire, and why is it so difficult to agree on one in Gaza? Israel has thus far refused to discuss a ceasefire without the release of the 240 hostages being held by Hamas. 17 November 2023 1:52 PM
Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital' A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza where civilians caught up in the war are dying in their thousands. 17 November 2023 11:37 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
How to urgently address the lack of toilets in Africa and its health hazards

17 November 2023 12:03 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
access to toilets
health hazard

Our research suggests a probable link between open defecation and antimicrobial resistance.

Article by Omololu Fagunwa, Research Fellow, Queen's University Belfast and Helen Onyeaka, Associate Professor, University of Birmingham.

Imagine you are miles from the nearest restroom, and nature’s call is urgent – a situation that might raise a mild panic during a hike or at a music festival. Now, picture that same scenario, not as a one-off inconvenience, but as a daily reality. This is the case for about half a billion people globally.

In African countries, the issue of open defecation often goes unaddressed by society and policymakers despite its negative impact on health, economic development, dignity and the environment.

Led from Queen’s University Belfast, a team of multidisciplinary researchers aimed to evaluate how prevalent the practice is in African countries and which social factors are driving it. We also aimed to establish which communities were in most urgent need of interventions.

We used demographic and health surveys, alongside World Bank data. In a recent paper we set out our findings.

Our main ones were that in Nigeria, Ethiopia, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso and Chad, a large number of people engaged in open defecation.

We found that as few as ten countries could account for 247 million Africans defecating in the open by 2030 if critical and emergency actions are not taken.

The biggest driver is lack of access to proper sanitation facilities. The poorest individuals, particularly in rural areas, are more likely to resort to open defecation than people in urban areas. In regions with the most critical need, the poorest are 43 times more likely than the wealthy to resort to open toileting.

We recommend tackling poverty, and intervening in regions and communities that urgently need improved sanitation infrastructure and programmes. West Africa needs special attention since many of its communities are in the critical category.

A systematic approach

Sanitation has far-reaching implications for food safety. Contaminated water sources and unsanitary conditions can spread waterborne diseases, which can contaminate food and put millions at risk. Addressing open defecation is a step in ensuring the safety and hygiene of the food chain.

The link between poor sanitation and health is well documented. But our study casts this relationship in a new, alarming light: the likely role of open defecation in antimicrobial resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance is the ability of microbes, such as bacteria, viruses and fungi, to resist the effects of medications that were once used effectively against them. It is a looming crisis, threatening to make antibiotics ineffective. Common infections could once again become deadly.

Our research suggests a probable link between open defecation and antimicrobial resistance. When people defecate outdoors, resistant bacteria from human waste can contaminate water and food. This often leads to faecal-oral diseases and urinary tract infections.

However, there is a need for more research to clarify the relationship, its implications and prevention. A clear recommendation from our research is that data about antimicrobial resistance should be integrated into health surveys.

While the full breadth of the study’s findings is huge, its conclusions are clear: open defecation is a challenge in Africa that requires actions. Our research doesn’t just ring the alarm bell; it provides a blueprint for change, identifying specific regions where the practice is most prevalent and where interventions could have the greatest impact.

What needs to be done

Addressing open defecation across a continent as vast and diverse as Africa is no small feat. We made a number of recommendations in the study.

A pragmatic three-tier priority system

This will categorise regions based on the urgency of need for intervention: critical, high, and medium. Regions marked as critical are those with the highest prevalence of open defecation (more than 80% of the population) and the least access to sanitation facilities. These areas need immediate attention with the deployment of resources and sanitation infrastructure. The high priority regions have some access to sanitation. Here, the strategy is a combination of infrastructure development and community education. For medium priority areas (40%-59%), where some sanitation infrastructure may exist, the focus should be on sustainable practices, behavioural change and maintenance of existing facilities.

The system above is just to cut the high rates and inequalities among communities in a country. There is also a lot to do in communities with an open defecation rate of less than 40%. The goal is to reinforce positive behaviour and ensure facilities are maintained and improved.

Policy support, such as incentives for building private toilets or community sanitation blocks, may also help. This tiered strategy hinges on continuous assessment and reallocation of resources. Interventions should respond to the changing landscape as regions improve or decline.

Support sanitation projects and policies

Advocacy is important to increase awareness and donations to organisations that build toilets and provide sanitation programmes in affected areas.

Educate and spread awareness

Learning about the cultural and socio-economic factors that contribute to this practice must be encouraged and the knowledge shared with others. Campaigns that focus on the importance of sanitation for health and the environment are key.

Encourage sustainable sanitation practices

This includes using toilets properly, not littering, and understanding local challenges. The use of compostable toilets and other sustainable waste management practices where traditional toilets are not feasible must be encouraged.

Foster global partnerships for sanitation

Global partnerships can amplify efforts to end open defecation. Collaborations between governments, NGOs, private sector stakeholders and international organisations must be encouraged. Pooling resources and sharing knowledge can lead to more effective and sustainable solutions.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




