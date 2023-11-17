Plan for a day of fun and support local with Kommetjie Festival on 18 November!





Kommetjie will be hosting its annual festival on 18 November 2023 from 7.30am to 6pm.

The village will be a hive of activity with many fun events on the day.

Restaurants will be running specials and hosting live music…there will be surf and skate events with great prizes, beach volleyball, fun runs and markets spread throughout the day.

And everyone's invited!

Some activities to look forward to are...

7:30 – Run/hike up mountain starting at surf shop

7:30 – Family walk around Kom starting at surf shop

8:00 – Yoga on Kom lawn

9:00 – Nia dancing at the Kom lawn

10:00 – Fancy dress Surfing comp at Long beach

10:00 – Sand building comp at Long beach

10:30 – Volley ball at Long beach

13:00 – Skate boarding comp at Kommetjie primary

13:00 – Music at various restaurants around Kom

14:00 – Boere sport at Kom lawn

14:30 – Tiny tots inflatable race at the Kom

15:00 – Anything floats

18:00 – Live Music and prize giving at Fisherman’s

Enjoy the fun fest!

