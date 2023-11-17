SA's murder rate has skyrocketed to its highest in decades

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What can we learn from South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout? "If we collaborate, we can actually solve problems", says Andrew Hartnack, Social Anthropologist. 17 November 2023 5:35 PM
Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues' This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections. 17 November 2023 1:32 PM
How to urgently address the lack of toilets in Africa and its health hazards Our research suggests a probable link between open defecation and antimicrobial resistance. 17 November 2023 12:03 PM
View all Local
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy. 17 November 2023 11:36 AM
Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini The EFF in Parliament has called for all ties with Israel to be severed until it complies with international law amid the ongoing... 17 November 2023 7:12 AM
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Politics
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website) There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online. 17 November 2023 7:30 AM
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
View all Business
Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey. 17 November 2023 3:55 PM
Why scheduling sex is one of the best things you can do for your relationship Sex and Pleasure Educator weighs in on the importance of sex scheduling. 17 November 2023 3:01 PM
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile... 16 November 2023 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
View all Sport
Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family' Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales. 17 November 2023 3:50 PM
Reunited and it feels so good! Cast of Modern Family reunites, minus cool dad Fans of the popular sitcom were delighted to see the cast reunite but missed a favourite. 17 November 2023 2:19 PM
Everything you need to know about the Miss Universe pageant this weekend Bryoni Govender will be waving Mzansi's flag high. 17 November 2023 1:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza A group of Jewish South Africans have signed an open letter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza 17 November 2023 2:56 PM
What exactly is a ceasefire, and why is it so difficult to agree on one in Gaza? Israel has thus far refused to discuss a ceasefire without the release of the 240 hostages being held by Hamas. 17 November 2023 1:52 PM
Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital' A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza where civilians caught up in the war are dying in their thousands. 17 November 2023 11:37 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA's murder rate has skyrocketed to its highest in decades

17 November 2023 12:02 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Crime rate
Murder rate

South Africa is facing its highest murder rate in two decades.

John Maytham speaks with David Bruce, Policing Expert at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

In recent years the murder rate has reached 45 per 100,000 according to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

The number of murders has skyrocketed by 77% since 2011/2012 with us seeing 27,494 between April 2022 and March 2023.

RELATED: Data reveals being a ward councillor is one of the most dangerous jobs in SA

Police has struggled to address the rising murder rate and bring it under control.

In addition to this only ten percent of murder cases result in a successful prosecution.

KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape accounted for 83% of the country's recorded murders.

RELATED: SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'

Bruce says that in order for us to respond adequately to this issue we need to find out what is contributing to the rise in murders.

In some cases, this is linked to the availability of firearms, but that is not true for all of them.

We need to have much clearer answers to what is driving this.

David Bruce, Policing Expert - ISS
© moovstock/123rf.com
© moovstock/123rf.com

He adds that there needs to be a greater commitment from national government and police leadership to use data effectively to understand the crime situation.

Listen to the interview above for more.




17 November 2023 12:02 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Crime rate
Murder rate

More from Local

Covid-19 vaccine. Pexels: Nataliya Vaitkevich

What can we learn from South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout?

17 November 2023 5:35 PM

"If we collaborate, we can actually solve problems", says Andrew Hartnack, Social Anthropologist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'

17 November 2023 1:32 PM

This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A voter casts his vote at the Freeway Park voting station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 1 November 2021. Picture: Xandeleigh Makhaza Dookey/Eyewitness News

Could a two-party system work better for SA?

17 November 2023 12:16 PM

As we head towards the 2024 elections, some believe we need to see a major change in our electoral system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An overflowing clogged toilet in one of the houses of Meqheleng, in Ficksburg, in the Free State. Community members say service delivery has gotten worse since the death of Andries Tatane 10 years ago. Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

How to urgently address the lack of toilets in Africa and its health hazards

17 November 2023 12:03 PM

Our research suggests a probable link between open defecation and antimicrobial resistance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © yakub88/123rf.com

Cutting ties with Israel is risky for South Africa – International Law expert

17 November 2023 9:51 AM

Calls are mounting for the government to close the Israeli embassy in South Africa amid the war in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking on Cape Town's City Hall balcony. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Happy 71st birthday, President Cyril Ramaphosa!

17 November 2023 8:53 AM

Happy birthday, Mr President!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Head of Gift of the Givers in Gaza Ahmed Abbasi was killed in the region amid the Israel-Paelstine conflict on 16 November 2023. Picture: Supplied/Gift of the Givers

Slain Gift of the Givers Gaza head stayed because of his family, reveals friend

17 November 2023 7:49 AM

A close friend of Ahmed Abbasi, the Gift of the Givers (GotG) member killed in Palestine, said Abbasi was told to move to a safer area but chose to stay and look after his family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Generic image of a classroom.

GP Edu Dept to act against teachers at school where learner took his own life

17 November 2023 7:41 AM

An investigation looking into an incident where a 12-year-old pupil at Kehlekile Primary School died by suicide found that he was, indeed, a victim of bullying. It has been recommended that the deputy principal be suspended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com

Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers?

16 November 2023 9:14 PM

While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general public says a property expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of FARO Africa co-founder David Torr - LinkedIn

Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup

16 November 2023 8:16 PM

David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile wastage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke?

Sport

Dog stays by owner's side for 72 days after he dies on a mountain while hiking

Lifestyle

DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

KZN Community Safety Dept beefs up security for voter registration weekend

17 November 2023 7:31 PM

DA: Cele has lost the war on violent crime and must be fired

17 November 2023 7:05 PM

July unrest: State adds more charges including terrorism against accused

17 November 2023 6:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA