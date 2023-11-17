Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza
John Maytham speaks with Anton Harber, Director of the Journalism Programme at the University of the Witwatersrand, and a signatory to the open letter, and Clarence Ford speaks with Anthony Hodgson
People around the world have been calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine and an end to the senseless killing.
Among those is a group of hundreds of South African Jews who want to see an end to the bombardment of Gaza and a commitment to humanitarian values.
In the letter they say that they condemn the attack by Hamas on 7 October, and mourn for those lost, but that one ‘heinous crime does not justify another.’
RELATED: International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed
Harber says that they felt it was important to show that a number of diverse Jewish people do not support what is being said by my mainstream Jewish organisations.
We want to distance ourselves from the extremism that we are hearing on both sides.Anton Harber, Director of the Journalism Programme - University of the Witwatersrand
I hope this stimulates a debate within the Jewish community because we think this a critical moment where people need to not make knee-jerk reactions.Anton Harber, Director of the Journalism Programme - University of the Witwatersrand
RELATED: Israeli protesters rally for Netanyahu's resignation outside his Jerusalem home
He says that he has received a mixed response from people who have seen that he is on the list, with some congratulating and others condemning him.
The truth is that there is right on both sides and there is wrong on both sides.Anton Harber, Director of the Journalism Programme - University of the Witwatersrand
Hodgson says that with signing this statement they wanted to show that they all agree on needing a ceasefire, an end to occupation, and a release of hostages and detainees, even if they don’t all necessarily agree on all other points around the war.
Once you realise all these people you respect are signing you feel a bit freer to do it… people have very different motivations for signing.Anthony Hodgson, Signatory to the Open Letter
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from World
What exactly is a ceasefire, and why is it so difficult to agree on one in Gaza?
Israel has thus far refused to discuss a ceasefire without the release of the 240 hostages being held by Hamas.Read More
Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital'
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza where civilians caught up in the war are dying in their thousands.Read More
Cutting ties with Israel is risky for South Africa – International Law expert
Calls are mounting for the government to close the Israeli embassy in South Africa amid the war in Gaza.Read More
‘He was innocent. He helped the community’: GOTG mourns member killed in Gaza
Gift of the Givers is mourning the loss of member Ahmed Abbasi, who served in Gaza and was killed, allegedly by the IDF.Read More
Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack
Ahmed Abbasi, Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza, has reportedly been killed amid the war in the region.Read More
Dangerous heatwave sweeps Brazil, and it's not even summer yet
Temperatures have reached 42.5°C in Rio de Janeiro.Read More
‘We're afraid of the future’: Palestinian kids' hope faded even before the war
Children on both sides of the conflict deserve a durable and lasting solution.Read More
US and China open military to military conversations
The Presidents of the United States and China recently engaged in crucial face to face talks.Read More
Is Israel's desire to establish the 'Gurion Port' in Egypt's Sinai possible?
Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has raised questions about Israel’s intention to develop the 'Gurion Port'.Read More