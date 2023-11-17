Could a two-party system work better for SA?





John Maytham speaks with Professor Jonny Steinberg, former Professor of African Studies at Oxford University and Visiting Professor at the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research.

Steinberg wrote an article for the Business Day where he argued that South Africa needs two major political parties which go head-to-head in elections.

He says that the current system leaves us with far too many small parties which creates a breeding ground for extremism.

For this reason, he believes that avoiding electoral fragmentation is essential in a country as divided as ours and advocates for shifting away from a grand coalition.

Steinberg says that if we have a system with two parties, and uncertainty around who will win each election, it forces each party to try and appeal to as many issues as possible and work from the centre.

It is not perfect, but I think it is essential that every time a country goes into an election they know the ruling party could lose. Professor Jonny Steinberg, Former Professor of African Studies - Oxford University

Most of the reason the ANC is governing so badly is because it doesn’t have to govern well. Professor Jonny Steinberg, Former Professor of African Studies - Oxford University

