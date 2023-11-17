Reunited and it feels so good! Cast of Modern Family reunites, minus cool dad





It's a (Modern) Family reunion!

Yes, the Dunphy and Pritchett families were under one roof again after the hit series ended after 11 seasons, three years ago.

Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons were all there!

Gloria Delgado, ah, we mean, Sofia Vergara and other cast members took to Instagram to capture the reunion.

Vergara expressed her love for fellow ex cast mates with the caption, "So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years. I love and miss u all guys!!!"

Did you notice that the coolest dad, Phil Dunphy, AKA, Ty Burrell was missing?

It was 'nearly' perfect gathering but one of the funniest cast members wasn't there.

Some fans assumed that Burrell died because he was not in attendance.

The other ex cast members quickly fixed this by posing with a portrait of Burrell for a group photo - what would Modern Family be without a laugh or two, right?

Vergara later placed Burrell's image above the fireplace with the caption, "we miss you Ty."

Some pictures with Mr and Mrs Pritchett were also snapped.

And of course, our favourite blended pair also captured the moment...

Watching the show immersed viewers in the show even more as they felt they were watching the kids of Modern Family grow up which might be why the comments section for these posts were filled with nothing but love from fans.

It's nice that the love continues off screen for this bunch - we love to see it!

