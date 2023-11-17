Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'
Ray White speaks with Tessa Dooms, Director at Rivonia Circle
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has its system in place to prepare for voter registration weekend.
As we approach the elections there has been an emphasis on getting young people to vote, as they have a significant role to play in this election.
This election has received significant attention, with some believing we will see the ANC dropping below 50% of the vote.
Dooms says that many young people do not see voting guaranteeing them the life and outcomes they need.
We have not been able to link who we vote for and what that vote outcome is, with who delivers for us as people.Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circle
She adds that political parties are becoming more concerned with winning the ‘contest’ of the elections, than governing the country.
If we want to see real changes coming from the elections Dooms says we as citizens need to show political parties that they cannot just sell slogans, and they need to actually address our real concerns.
We can not make this a process that is just superfluous.Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circle
This is not about whether you want parties to win or lose. We must make these elections about the big issues in our country.Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circle
Listen to interview above for more.
