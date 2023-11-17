Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Gabbi Brondani, Writer and Travel Correspondent.
As Black Friday approaches, South Africans are gearing up to snag incredible deals on everything from electronics to fashion.
However, savvy travellers know that this day isn't just for gadgets and clothing – it's also the perfect time to score fantastic discounts on dream getaways.
Here's your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday:
Planning ahead and acting swiftly
Start researching destinations and accommodation options well in advance and set a budget.
If you're able to travel during off-peak season or to less frequented destinations, you're more likely to get significant deals and discounts.
Subscribe to mailers and newsletters
Most travel agencies, airlines and hotel chains offer exclusive deals to their subscribers.
Follow local influencers and bloggers to stay in the loop about Black Friday Deals as they often share exclusive promotions.
Look for package deals
This is a great way to get the best value for your money.
Keep an eye out for all-inclusive offers, which will help you save a substantial amount of money.
Secure your payment
Although online deals are enticing, it's crucial to ensure your payment information is protected, which is why it's important to stick to reputable and secure websites.
Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey.
Happy travels!
RELATED: Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?
RELATED: Expert tips to avoid getting scammed online with Black Friday 'deals'
When we say the early bird catches the worm, it is true and the same applies to Black Friday.Gabbi Brondani, Writer and Travel Correspondent
Anything and everything online is quite easily accessible...Subscribe where you can.Gabbi Brondani, Writer and Travel Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1903/dolgachov190300704/118986713-happy-women-with-map-on-street-in-summer-city.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Why scheduling sex is one of the best things you can do for your relationship
Sex and Pleasure Educator weighs in on the importance of sex scheduling.Read More
Dog stays by owner's side for 72 days after he dies on a mountain while hiking
They don't call dogs man's best friend for nothing.Read More
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)
There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online.Read More
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show.Read More
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers?
While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general public says a property expert.Read More
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup
David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile wastage.Read More
How music heals us, even when it’s sad - new musical therapy study
A neuroscientist leading this study reveals some insights about healing through music.Read More
Insulin injections may someday be replaced with rock music, new research in mice
Though it still has a long way to go, this new system may one day replace the insulin injection with a dose of rock 'n' roll.Read More
Paarl's Boland Park development 'first and only of its kind in South Africa.'
Renovations and construction is underway in Paarl to make Boland Oval an "integrated development".Read More