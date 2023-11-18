Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
5 in a Row
17:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
5 in a Row
17:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members  Albert Mazibuko and... 18 November 2023 11:44 AM
Local chefs get ready for the 'Oscars' of the SA culinary industry Sara-Jayne is joined by some of the chefs and judges taking part in this years’ prestigious Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards t... 18 November 2023 10:38 AM
What can we learn from South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout? "If we collaborate, we can actually solve problems", says Andrew Hartnack, Social Anthropologist. 17 November 2023 5:35 PM
View all Local
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy. 17 November 2023 11:36 AM
Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini The EFF in Parliament has called for all ties with Israel to be severed until it complies with international law amid the ongoing... 17 November 2023 7:12 AM
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Politics
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website) There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online. 17 November 2023 7:30 AM
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. 18 November 2023 9:44 AM
Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey. 17 November 2023 3:55 PM
Why scheduling sex is one of the best things you can do for your relationship Sex and Pleasure Educator weighs in on the importance of sex scheduling. 17 November 2023 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
View all Sport
Crews battle it out for a spot at the Festive Lights Switch-On Dance crews from across the Mother City will put their best foot forward for an opportunity to dance at the Festival Light's Switc... 18 November 2023 12:51 PM
Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members  Albert Mazibuko and... 18 November 2023 11:44 AM
Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family' Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales. 17 November 2023 3:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza A group of Jewish South Africans have signed an open letter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza 17 November 2023 2:56 PM
What exactly is a ceasefire, and why is it so difficult to agree on one in Gaza? Israel has thus far refused to discuss a ceasefire without the release of the 240 hostages being held by Hamas. 17 November 2023 1:52 PM
Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital' A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza where civilians caught up in the war are dying in their thousands. 17 November 2023 11:37 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

18 November 2023 9:44 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
SJ's Top Picks

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

Multi-Grammy award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be performing at the Artscape on Saturday (18 November).

This musical showcase forms part of the legendary group's nationwide tour.

'The Ladysmith Black Mambazo Legacy Tour' is a celebration of the group and their more than 60-year journey in music.

Tickets cost R250 per person.

Click here for more info.

If you are 18 years and older, then it's time to make your voice heard.

Elections are taking place next year and to be eligible to vote, you need to be registered on the voters' roll.

The IEC voter registration weekend takes place on Saturday (18 November) and Sunday (19 November).

Registration stations will be open from 8am until 5pm on both days.

If you are not sure where your registration station is, you can head over to the IEC's website to find out.

For those who are not able to get to a registration station, you can always register, check your registration status, or update your details on the IEC's website.

@one2onebeautystudio

We are so excited to launch our Mommy and me pamper session on Saturday, 18th Nov. included is a art workshop for kids, party pack and and a pamper session for mommys.

♬ Come Check This - FETISH

One 2 One Beauty Studio in Diep River will be hosting a pamper day for parents on Saturday (18 November).

While parents get pampered, the kids will be taking part in an art workshop.

Tickets are R350.

For more info, contact 071 482 6910.

Scroll up to listen to more info about the above mentioned events.




18 November 2023 9:44 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
SJ's Top Picks

More from Lifestyle

SJ in-studio with Abigal Donnelly, chief judge at the Woolworths Eat Out Awards.

Local chefs get ready for the 'Oscars' of the SA culinary industry

18 November 2023 10:38 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by some of the chefs and judges taking part in this years’ prestigious Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards taking place at Grand West on Sunday 19 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday

17 November 2023 3:55 PM

Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

torwai/123rf

Why scheduling sex is one of the best things you can do for your relationship

17 November 2023 3:01 PM

Sex and Pleasure Educator weighs in on the importance of sex scheduling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from www.theintertia.com

Dog stays by owner's side for 72 days after he dies on a mountain while hiking

17 November 2023 12:19 PM

They don't call dogs man's best friend for nothing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gregorylee/123rf.com

DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)

17 November 2023 7:30 AM

There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

What makes you a successful investor and how to become one

16 November 2023 9:30 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com

Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers?

16 November 2023 9:14 PM

While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general public says a property expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of FARO Africa co-founder David Torr - LinkedIn

Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup

16 November 2023 8:16 PM

David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile wastage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

satura86/123rf

How music heals us, even when it’s sad - new musical therapy study

16 November 2023 3:50 PM

A neuroscientist leading this study reveals some insights about healing through music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blood glucose monitor and flex pen for injecting insulin.Picture: Freeimages.com

Insulin injections may someday be replaced with rock music, new research in mice

16 November 2023 1:13 PM

Though it still has a long way to go, this new system may one day replace the insulin injection with a dose of rock 'n' roll.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke?

Sport

Dog stays by owner's side for 72 days after he dies on a mountain while hiking

Lifestyle

DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa yet to meet with IEC to set date for 2024 polls

18 November 2023 6:40 PM

State of SA reason enough for people come out and register to vote - Steenhuisen

18 November 2023 6:24 PM

ANC apologises for using Justice Mandisa Maya's image without her consent

18 November 2023 6:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA