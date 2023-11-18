Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Multi-Grammy award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be performing at the Artscape on Saturday (18 November).
This musical showcase forms part of the legendary group's nationwide tour.
'The Ladysmith Black Mambazo Legacy Tour' is a celebration of the group and their more than 60-year journey in music.
Tickets cost R250 per person.
Click here for more info.
Today's the day! Over 23,296 registration stations are open—time to make your voice heard. Register to vote in #SAelections24 from 8 am to 5 pm. Find your nearest station at https://t.co/mpLzNV5Jm7' IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 18, 2023
Your democracy, own it! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/kUd2OVVoV4
If you are 18 years and older, then it's time to make your voice heard.
Elections are taking place next year and to be eligible to vote, you need to be registered on the voters' roll.
The IEC voter registration weekend takes place on Saturday (18 November) and Sunday (19 November).
Registration stations will be open from 8am until 5pm on both days.
If you are not sure where your registration station is, you can head over to the IEC's website to find out.
For those who are not able to get to a registration station, you can always register, check your registration status, or update your details on the IEC's website.
@one2onebeautystudio
We are so excited to launch our Mommy and me pamper session on Saturday, 18th Nov. included is a art workshop for kids, party pack and and a pamper session for mommys.♬ Come Check This - FETISH
One 2 One Beauty Studio in Diep River will be hosting a pamper day for parents on Saturday (18 November).
While parents get pampered, the kids will be taking part in an art workshop.
Tickets are R350.
For more info, contact 071 482 6910.
Scroll up to listen to more info about the above mentioned events.
