Local chefs get ready for the 'Oscars' of the SA culinary industry





SJ in-studio with Abigal Donnelly, chief judge at the Woolworths Eat Out Awards.

Restaurants across the country are anxiously waiting to discover if all their hard work has paid off as the prestigious Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards return to Grand West on Sunday 19 November.

The gala evening will see the announcement of South Africa’s top restaurants, as per its star rating system, and according to this year’s judging panel, which includes chief judge Abigail Donnelly, local chef Karen Dudley and food activist and cookbook author Mokgadi Itsweng.

It's been dubbed 'The Oscars' of the SA culinary industry, as it honours the creme de la creme of restaurants in the country.

Nominees are scouted across the country. Restaurants that cook with quality, care and passion are celebrated. Abigal Donnelly, Chief Judge at the Woolworths Eat Out Awards

The score-card is broken down into various criteria from brand promise, to price value, ambience, service and food.

It's about how you are cared for and how you feel leaving the restaurant. It's all about the brand promise so we as judges really have to do our homework and understand what the team really want to showcase. Abigal Donnelly, Chief Judge at the Woolworths Eat Out Awards

We also have to understand that restaurants in South Africa cook for a certain market of people and all clients are different. So we have to understand the chef's philosophy. Abigal Donnelly, Chief Judge at the Woolworths Eat Out Awards

Judges have now changed their criteria and now use a star rating system. Among the categories this year is Service, Sustainability, Lifetime Achievement, Best Destination and new ones like the Trailblazer award and Chef's Chef Award, recognition given by peers.

There are many tears and laughs during the process. It shows the journey's we've had on the plate. But we come to the right decision. Abigal Donnelly, Chief Judge at the Woolworths Eat Out Awards

For one of the nominees, Motheba Makhetha, the head pastry chef at The Jordan Restaurant, tomorrow's event is the culmination of year's of hard work.

These late evenings have made it more real. I'm really excited about it. Motheba Makhetha, head pastry chef at The Jordan Restaurant

Makhetha is set to wow the judges at the awards ceremony tomorrow evening by whipping up a chocolate masterpiece at the awards ceremony,

When it comes to food, I want it to evoke a memory. I like people think about the dessert, make it playful and comforting at the same time. Motheba Makhetha, head pastry chef at The Jordan Restaurant

