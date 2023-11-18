Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy
Five-time Grammy Award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo has put South Africa on the map with their soul-stirring isicathamiya sounds - that showcase our country's fascinating culture and heritage.
The group was created in the early 1960's and for the past six decades, have enthralled audiences around the world with their beautiful harmonies.
For the past few months, the choral powerhouse has been back on home soil for their SA Legacy Tour, with their first performance in Cape Town in four years taking place at the Artscape Theatre last night.
Their second performance takes place tonight at 19.30pm.
Group members Albert Mazibuko and Sibongiseni Shabalala, the son of the late founder Joseph Shabalala, and group manager Xolani Majozi joined Sara-Jayne Makwala King in-studio.
It's wonderful to be back. It reminds me why Cape Town is the most amazing city in South Africa. I had a wonderful time...and we're so happy.Albert Mazibuko, group member
The current group consists of nine members, but during rehearsal, it's a family affair, with their children and grandchildren all joining the choral group.
We never stop...if we're not performing concerts, we are rehearsing all the time. We always together as family because what we do requires us to be in sync...in spirit. We're always talking about the past and the future.Sibongiseni Shabalala, group member
Shabalala inherited his musical ability from his father, having had constant training as a child.
When Ladysmith Black Mambazo were travelling, he formed an off-shoot group with younger vocalists called 'White Mambazo', which became popular and started performing regularly.
We grew up in my father's house and he always taught us about the music. He also taught us about the behaviour of a successful musician, telling us that we have to be role models to other people. As young kids, we didn't know what that means.Sibongiseni Shabalala, group member
Having traveled globally and meeting A-lister celebrities, politicians and royalty, the group still remember their encounter with the late icon Nelson Mandela as the highlight of their career.
I remember the evening when he walked up from the audience onto the stage and starting singing with us. He said something remarkable...he was listening to our music while he was in jail and our music gave him hope that South Africa would be free one day.Albert Mazibuko, group member
After that, we went to Oslo with him and Mr De Klerk to accept his Nobel Peace Prize. And he even chose one of our songs but they said it was too long. We put three songs together into a four minute performance and he stood up by himself to clap. He raised his fist and said "Black Mambazo, black power". I don't think anyone had ever heard that before. He told us we're an ambassador for South African culture...that what we're carrying is not for us, it's for the nation.Albert Mazibuko, group member
The group is now focused on building an academy for indigenous music, where all indigenous music will be preserved for generations.
Currently, it has a mobile academy traveling to youth around the country and to encouraging them to pursue their dreams.
New musical talent is now being showcased as part of their legacy tour, where youth are being given an opportunity to perform on stage.
It's being going well. We had a group from Kimberly performed last night and tonight, we have a group from Gugulethu joining us on stage. We want these groups to win Grammy's in the future.Sibongiseni Shabalala, group member
Tickets are R250 and are available here.
