Crews battle it out for a spot at the Festive Lights Switch-On





Ten local dance crews will step up at the V&A Waterfront this weekend to battle for a top spot and the opportunity to perform at the annual Festive Lights Switch-On on 26 November.

The City of Cape Town said it received 46 entries and it's been a tough task to choose just 10 who will join the Dance Battle for top honours at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre this Sunday, 19 November from 13:30 until 15:30.

The top three will also walk away with cash prizes, with the winning team taking home R10 000, R5 000 for second place and R2 000 for third place.

Dance professionals, Blake Williams and Nkosinathi Sangweni, will be tasked with deciding who makes it to the main stage at the annual Festive Lights Switch On.

The top ten crews are Blaqshandis Dance Crew from Nyanga; 021 Rebels from Bonteheuwel; Street Kings based in Tafelsig,Mitchells Plain; Dynamic Dance Co from Plumstead; Born Spartans Dance Arena from Brackenfell; Kaapstad from Bonteheuwel; Kulcha Wockeyz based in Khayelitsha; Hood Hop / Swag Step Crew from Bonteheuwel; TENACITY Movement from Ravensmead and Creativeworks Dance Studio hailing from Diep River.

The City also invites the public to join the event at the Waterfront, and cheer on these crews. Dance is one of the most popular forms of expression in our country and our city, and I’ve no doubt that it’ll be a full house for this showdown. And while, the crews are competing for the spotlight, and cash prizes, there may even be some prizes for the public too. JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security