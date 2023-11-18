Streaming issues? Report here
Dance crews from across the Mother City will put their best foot forward for an opportunity to dance at the Festival Light's Switc...
Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their 'Legacy' Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members  Albert Mazibuko and...
Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales.
View all Entertainment
Crews battle it out for a spot at the Festive Lights Switch-On

18 November 2023 12:51 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Dance competition
Cape Town annual festive lights switch on

Dance crews from across the Mother City will put their best foot forward for an opportunity to dance at the Festival Light's Switch On.
dancejpg

Ten local dance crews will step up at the V&A Waterfront this weekend to battle for a top spot and the opportunity to perform at the annual Festive Lights Switch-On on 26 November.

The City of Cape Town said it received 46 entries and it's been a tough task to choose just 10 who will join the Dance Battle for top honours at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre this Sunday, 19 November from 13:30 until 15:30.

The top three will also walk away with cash prizes, with the winning team taking home R10 000, R5 000 for second place and R2 000 for third place.

Dance professionals, Blake Williams and Nkosinathi Sangweni, will be tasked with deciding who makes it to the main stage at the annual Festive Lights Switch On.

The top ten crews are Blaqshandis Dance Crew from Nyanga; 021 Rebels from Bonteheuwel; Street Kings based in Tafelsig,Mitchells Plain; Dynamic Dance Co from Plumstead; Born Spartans Dance Arena from Brackenfell; Kaapstad from Bonteheuwel; Kulcha Wockeyz based in Khayelitsha; Hood Hop / Swag Step Crew from Bonteheuwel; TENACITY Movement from Ravensmead and Creativeworks Dance Studio hailing from Diep River.

The City also invites the public to join the event at the Waterfront, and cheer on these crews. Dance is one of the most popular forms of expression in our country and our city, and I’ve no doubt that it’ll be a full house for this showdown. And while, the crews are competing for the spotlight, and cash prizes, there may even be some prizes for the public too.

JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security



More from Entertainment

Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy

18 November 2023 11:44 AM

Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members  Albert Mazibuko and Sibongiseni Shabalala and group manager Xolani Majozi join Sara-Jayne Makwala King live in-studio.

Read More arrow_forward

Former football player, Katlego Mphela. Photo: 947

Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family'

17 November 2023 3:50 PM

Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab: selfie from Sofia Vergara's Instagram page

Reunited and it feels so good! Cast of Modern Family reunites, minus cool dad

17 November 2023 2:19 PM

Fans of the popular sitcom were delighted to see the cast reunite but missed a favourite.

Read More arrow_forward

Miss SA runner-up, Bryoni Govender will represent South Africa at Miss Universe. Photo: Supplied

Everything you need to know about the Miss Universe pageant this weekend

17 November 2023 1:53 PM

Bryoni Govender will be waving Mzansi's flag high.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Gruffalo World YouTube channel

South African animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' up for International Emmy

17 November 2023 1:34 PM

The kid's animation is nominated for best kids animation at the International Emmy Awards 2023.

Read More arrow_forward

Jesus images on social media promise divine rewards for today’s fast-paced age. TikTok via The Conversation

[WATCH] A TikTok Jesus promises divine blessings and many worldly comforts

17 November 2023 12:58 PM

Religious and monetary motivations are not mutually exclusive.

Read More arrow_forward

American filmmaker and actor, Martin Scorsese. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Montclair Film

Happy 81st birthday, Martin Scorsese!

17 November 2023 12:47 PM

Martin Scorsese has cemented himself as one of the (if not most) influential directors of all time.

Read More arrow_forward

Cassie sues ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for rape, abuse in federal court. Photos: Instagram/cassie (screenshot); Wikimedia Commons/Diddy 23

Cassie sues ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for rape, abuse in federal court

17 November 2023 9:31 AM

Cassie accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting and abusing her repeatedly for nearly a decade.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: Supplied

[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner

16 November 2023 4:02 PM

Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Madame Web official trailer on YouTube from Sony Pictures Entertainment channel

[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures

16 November 2023 3:21 PM

Madame Web's trailer dropped recently and fans are apprehensive about it's release.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa yet to meet with IEC to set date for 2024 polls

18 November 2023 6:40 PM

State of SA reason enough for people come out and register to vote - Steenhuisen

18 November 2023 6:24 PM

ANC apologises for using Justice Mandisa Maya's image without her consent

18 November 2023 6:13 PM

