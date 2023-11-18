Crews battle it out for a spot at the Festive Lights Switch-On
Ten local dance crews will step up at the V&A Waterfront this weekend to battle for a top spot and the opportunity to perform at the annual Festive Lights Switch-On on 26 November.
The City of Cape Town said it received 46 entries and it's been a tough task to choose just 10 who will join the Dance Battle for top honours at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre this Sunday, 19 November from 13:30 until 15:30.
The top three will also walk away with cash prizes, with the winning team taking home R10 000, R5 000 for second place and R2 000 for third place.
Dance professionals, Blake Williams and Nkosinathi Sangweni, will be tasked with deciding who makes it to the main stage at the annual Festive Lights Switch On.
The top ten crews are Blaqshandis Dance Crew from Nyanga; 021 Rebels from Bonteheuwel; Street Kings based in Tafelsig,Mitchells Plain; Dynamic Dance Co from Plumstead; Born Spartans Dance Arena from Brackenfell; Kaapstad from Bonteheuwel; Kulcha Wockeyz based in Khayelitsha; Hood Hop / Swag Step Crew from Bonteheuwel; TENACITY Movement from Ravensmead and Creativeworks Dance Studio hailing from Diep River.
The City also invites the public to join the event at the Waterfront, and cheer on these crews. Dance is one of the most popular forms of expression in our country and our city, and I’ve no doubt that it’ll be a full house for this showdown. And while, the crews are competing for the spotlight, and cash prizes, there may even be some prizes for the public too.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
More from Entertainment
Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy
Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members Albert Mazibuko and Sibongiseni Shabalala and group manager Xolani Majozi join Sara-Jayne Makwala King live in-studio.Read More
Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family'
Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales.Read More
Reunited and it feels so good! Cast of Modern Family reunites, minus cool dad
Fans of the popular sitcom were delighted to see the cast reunite but missed a favourite.Read More
Everything you need to know about the Miss Universe pageant this weekend
Bryoni Govender will be waving Mzansi's flag high.Read More
South African animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' up for International Emmy
The kid's animation is nominated for best kids animation at the International Emmy Awards 2023.Read More
[WATCH] A TikTok Jesus promises divine blessings and many worldly comforts
Religious and monetary motivations are not mutually exclusive.Read More
Happy 81st birthday, Martin Scorsese!
Martin Scorsese has cemented himself as one of the (if not most) influential directors of all time.Read More
Cassie sues ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for rape, abuse in federal court
Cassie accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting and abusing her repeatedly for nearly a decade.Read More
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner
Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.Read More