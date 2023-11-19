Miss Universe 2023: Nicaragua wins, SA reaches the top 20

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Elite UK trail runner attacked on Table Mountain, pulls out of Cape Town race World-renowned trail runner Tom Evans says he's 'gutted' to be withdrawing from next weekend's RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town, but it's... 19 November 2023 12:15 PM
Parliament suspends 9 officials over National Assembly fire They form part of a group of 28 officials who have been identified in an independent investigation related to the fire that gutted... 19 November 2023 11:00 AM
IEC working with law enforcement to ensure voter registration not disrupted Protests in some areas in Gauteng on Saturday resulted in some voters being unable to register to vote for the upcoming general el... 19 November 2023 9:13 AM
View all Local
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy. 17 November 2023 11:36 AM
Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini The EFF in Parliament has called for all ties with Israel to be severed until it complies with international law amid the ongoing... 17 November 2023 7:12 AM
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Politics
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website) There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online. 17 November 2023 7:30 AM
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to master your exams and manage exam-related stress An educational psychologist says it all comes down to your approach, mindset, and the ability to focus on that which you can contr... 19 November 2023 11:59 AM
'Our children have the potential to raise us into the parents they need' Are we raising our children or are they transforming us? 19 November 2023 9:38 AM
Miss Universe 2023: Nicaragua wins, SA reaches the top 20 Sheynnis Palacios made history by becoming the first contestant from Nicaragua to win the crown. 19 November 2023 7:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
View all Sport
Crews battle it out for a spot at the Festive Lights Switch-On Dance crews from across the Mother City will put their best foot forward for an opportunity to dance at the Festival Light's Switc... 18 November 2023 12:51 PM
Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members  Albert Mazibuko and... 18 November 2023 11:44 AM
Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family' Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales. 17 November 2023 3:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza A group of Jewish South Africans have signed an open letter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza 17 November 2023 2:56 PM
What exactly is a ceasefire, and why is it so difficult to agree on one in Gaza? Israel has thus far refused to discuss a ceasefire without the release of the 240 hostages being held by Hamas. 17 November 2023 1:52 PM
Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital' A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza where civilians caught up in the war are dying in their thousands. 17 November 2023 11:37 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Miss Universe 2023: Nicaragua wins, SA reaches the top 20

19 November 2023 7:37 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Nicaragua
Miss Universe 2023
Sheynnis Palacios

Sheynnis Palacios made history by becoming the first contestant from Nicaragua to win the crown.

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios has made history by becoming her country's first-ever Miss Universe.

The 23-year-old was crowned on Sunday during the 72nd edition of the prestigious pageant that was held in El Salvador.

Thailand's Anntonia Porsild was the first runner-up, with Moraya Wilson from Australia announced as the 2nd runner-up.

South Africa’s representative Bryoni Govender reached the top 20.

More than 80 women participated in the competition.

This year's pageant has been described as the most inclusive - with mothers, married women, a plus-sized model, and members of the LGBTQI community among the contestants.


This article first appeared on 702 : Miss Universe 2023: Nicaragua wins, SA reaches the top 20




19 November 2023 7:37 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Nicaragua
Miss Universe 2023
Sheynnis Palacios

More from Lifestyle

Image: Andy Barbour/ pexels

[LISTEN] How to master your exams and manage exam-related stress

19 November 2023 11:59 AM

An educational psychologist says it all comes down to your approach, mindset, and the ability to focus on that which you can control.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stockbroker/123rf.com

'Our children have the potential to raise us into the parents they need'

19 November 2023 9:38 AM

Are we raising our children or are they transforming us?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SJ in-studio with Abigal Donnelly, chief judge at the Woolworths Eat Out Awards.

Local chefs get ready for the 'Oscars' of the SA culinary industry

18 November 2023 10:38 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by some of the chefs and judges taking part in this years’ prestigious Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards taking place at Grand West on Sunday 19 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

18 November 2023 9:44 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday

17 November 2023 3:55 PM

Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

torwai/123rf

Why scheduling sex is one of the best things you can do for your relationship

17 November 2023 3:01 PM

Sex and Pleasure Educator weighs in on the importance of sex scheduling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from www.theintertia.com

Dog stays by owner's side for 72 days after he dies on a mountain while hiking

17 November 2023 12:19 PM

They don't call dogs man's best friend for nothing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gregorylee/123rf.com

DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)

17 November 2023 7:30 AM

There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

What makes you a successful investor and how to become one

16 November 2023 9:30 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com

Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers?

16 November 2023 9:14 PM

While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general public says a property expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Parliament suspends 9 officials over National Assembly fire

Local

Elite UK trail runner attacked on Table Mountain, pulls out of Cape Town race

Local

IEC working with law enforcement to ensure voter registration not disrupted

Local

EWN Highlights

Pupils with disabilities seek representative party and accessible voting process

19 November 2023 2:52 PM

'Challenges yes, but life's much better than it was before ANC': Vuwani resident

19 November 2023 2:36 PM

Quality of staff top priority for DA in KZN should it come into power - Rodgers

19 November 2023 2:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA