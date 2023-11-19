Miss Universe 2023: Nicaragua wins, SA reaches the top 20
Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios has made history by becoming her country's first-ever Miss Universe.
The 23-year-old was crowned on Sunday during the 72nd edition of the prestigious pageant that was held in El Salvador.
Thailand's Anntonia Porsild was the first runner-up, with Moraya Wilson from Australia announced as the 2nd runner-up.
South Africa’s representative Bryoni Govender reached the top 20.
Congratulations @Bryoni_NG ! You look incredible on that stage! ✨' Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) November 19, 2023
South Africa we made it to TOP 20! 🤩#missuniversesouthafrica #missuniverse #top20 #72ndmissuniverse #bryoniformissuniverse pic.twitter.com/FDLJRE7RIE
More than 80 women participated in the competition.
This year's pageant has been described as the most inclusive - with mothers, married women, a plus-sized model, and members of the LGBTQI community among the contestants.
This article first appeared on 702 : Miss Universe 2023: Nicaragua wins, SA reaches the top 20
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=925433975614688&set=pcb.925434015614684
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] How to master your exams and manage exam-related stress
An educational psychologist says it all comes down to your approach, mindset, and the ability to focus on that which you can control.Read More
'Our children have the potential to raise us into the parents they need'
Are we raising our children or are they transforming us?Read More
Local chefs get ready for the 'Oscars' of the SA culinary industry
Sara-Jayne is joined by some of the chefs and judges taking part in this years’ prestigious Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards taking place at Grand West on Sunday 19 November.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.Read More
Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday
Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey.Read More
Why scheduling sex is one of the best things you can do for your relationship
Sex and Pleasure Educator weighs in on the importance of sex scheduling.Read More
Dog stays by owner's side for 72 days after he dies on a mountain while hiking
They don't call dogs man's best friend for nothing.Read More
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)
There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online.Read More
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show.Read More