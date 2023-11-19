'Our children have the potential to raise us into the parents they need'
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush about the concept of ‘parental brain’ where your brain prepares you to take care of your baby.
Our children have the potential to raise us into the parents they need us to become.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
Are we raising our children or are they transforming us?
Research shows that your brain can prepare you to care for your baby.
According to an article in Psychology Today, "neurobiological, psychological, and social changes from pregnancy to postpartum help people to become sensitive parents."
The article goes on to say that "both mothers and fathers can experience neurobiological changes associated with becoming a parent."
Bush says whether we are aware of it or not, having a child can change you and it's something you can't avoid.
Parenting is not an intellectual exercise, it's actually a molecular, energetic, moment-by-moment exchange. Our psyches interact with that of our children and hormones are activated just by looking at your newborn.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
Becoming a parent has most likely changed your hormones, behaviour, how you view things and your body.
It's probably also taught you a few things about yourself that you possibly never knew.
Bush says that parenting is a journey.
She adds that parenting is a process where you unfortunately don't know everything, but with each passing day, you're learning.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Our children have the potential to raise us into the parents they need'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_79572013_parents-home-from-hospital-with-newborn-baby-in-nursery.html
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] How to master your exams and manage exam-related stress
An educational psychologist says it all comes down to your approach, mindset, and the ability to focus on that which you can control.Read More
Miss Universe 2023: Nicaragua wins, SA reaches the top 20
Sheynnis Palacios made history by becoming the first contestant from Nicaragua to win the crown.Read More
Local chefs get ready for the 'Oscars' of the SA culinary industry
Sara-Jayne is joined by some of the chefs and judges taking part in this years’ prestigious Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards taking place at Grand West on Sunday 19 November.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.Read More
Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday
Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey.Read More
Why scheduling sex is one of the best things you can do for your relationship
Sex and Pleasure Educator weighs in on the importance of sex scheduling.Read More
Dog stays by owner's side for 72 days after he dies on a mountain while hiking
They don't call dogs man's best friend for nothing.Read More
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)
There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online.Read More
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show.Read More