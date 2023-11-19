Streaming issues? Report here
Elite UK trail runner attacked on Table Mountain, pulls out of Cape Town race

19 November 2023 12:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Table Mountain National Park
Table Mountain attacks
trail runner
Crime on Table Mountain

World-renowned trail runner Tom Evans says he's 'gutted' to be withdrawing from next weekend's RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town, but it's best for his health not to race after being attacked and mugged at knifepoint.

Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe gets comment from Friends of Table Mountain's Andy Davies on Weekend Breakfast.

UK trail runner Tom Evans has pulled out of the RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town after being attacked on Table Mountain. Image: Screengrab of Evans' statement on Instagram @tomevansultra
UK trail runner Tom Evans has pulled out of the RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town after being attacked on Table Mountain. Image: Screengrab of Evans' statement on Instagram @tomevansultra

In the latest incident of crime in the Table Mountain National Park, elite UK trail runner Tom Evans was attacked on Friday afternoon at the end of Table Mountain road.

The former British army captain was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint by two men while training ahead of next weekend's RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town.

"I have decided to go home and make sure that I am mentally alright, which is something that I have always taken for granted" he says in an Instagram post.

RELATED: 3 mountain rescuers mugged after completing Lion’s Head rescue

Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe gets comment from the Friends of Table Mountain's Andy Davies, himself a trail runner.

Aside from expressing concern about security measures on the mountain, Davies says this incident will no doubt have a negative impact on tourism in Cape Town, with the attack making international news.

We are very sad to hear about yet another mugging on Table Mountain National Park, and especially seeing as it's a world-famous trail runner who was mugged on Friday afternoon.

Andy Davies, Friends of Table Mountain

It's very clear to us... that there are insufficient resources to manage crime on Table Mountain National Park and we need to see a step change in how this is done. Friends of Table Mountain are basically calling on SANParks and the City of Cape Town to completely rethink how the Park is being managed - we need to think differently to solve this problem.

Andy Davies, Friends of Table Mountain

While he's "incredibly gutted" not to be racing next weekend, his health comes first says Evans.

Physically, my body's ok (although) I'm pretty beaten up... but mentally it's just, trying to get over something like this, doing something you love.... and it just seems so unexpected and happened so quickly.

Tom Evans, British trail runner

For those who're still in Cape Town, I wish you the best of luck in the race but, more importantly, look after yourselves and look after those around you because your safety's got to come first.

Tom Evans, British trail runner

In an official statement, RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town said they had reached out to Evans to offer their support and access to counselling.

We were excited to have him race at this year’s RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town but respect his decision to return to the UK.

RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town

The natural beauty of Cape Town and Table Mountain is our greatest asset and perhaps this incident is the catalyst needed for <a tabindex="-1"></a>everyone to pull together to find workable solutions to protect this asset that brings so many visitors to our shores.

RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town

Organisers say over 400 international runners will be in Cape Town for the race, which will see over 2 000 runners taking to the trails next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

They gave the assurance that security deployments would be increased along the entire route.

This includes community police, private security, Metro Police and horseback patrols in certain areas. We have the assurance of SANParks, the City of Cape Town, SAPS and Metro Police that strong measures are in place for safety on the trails.

RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Ayliffe




