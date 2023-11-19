Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEO] 'Teed off' cobra empties golf course in Cape Town (mongoose waits) Footage of an angry Cape Cobra striking a tee box at Atlantic Beach Links has made international news after going viral on social... 19 November 2023 6:20 PM
'They are so happy!' From Plett to Prince Albert: 400 donkeys safe in Karoo Big ASS Trek: The Karoo Donkey Sanctuary has posted videos of the animals in their new home after being transported over the Swar... 19 November 2023 2:41 PM
Elite UK trail runner attacked on Table Mountain, pulls out of Cape Town race World-renowned trail runner Tom Evans says he's 'gutted' to be withdrawing from next weekend's RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town, but it's... 19 November 2023 12:15 PM
View all Local
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy. 17 November 2023 11:36 AM
Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini The EFF in Parliament has called for all ties with Israel to be severed until it complies with international law amid the ongoing... 17 November 2023 7:12 AM
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Politics
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website) There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online. 17 November 2023 7:30 AM
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
View all Business
No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari Sara-Jayne King catches up with survival expert Hazen Audel, who hosts National Geographic's Primal Survivor. The new season, shot... 19 November 2023 5:06 PM
Planning on co-buying a property? Read this Here are the advantages and disadvantages. 19 November 2023 1:37 PM
[LISTEN] How to master your exams and manage exam-related stress An educational psychologist says it all comes down to your approach, mindset, and the ability to focus on that which you can contr... 19 November 2023 11:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
View all Sport
No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari Sara-Jayne King catches up with survival expert Hazen Audel, who hosts National Geographic's Primal Survivor. The new season, shot... 19 November 2023 5:06 PM
Crews battle it out for a spot at the Festive Lights Switch-On Dance crews from across the Mother City will put their best foot forward for an opportunity to dance at the Festival Light's Switc... 18 November 2023 12:51 PM
Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members  Albert Mazibuko and... 18 November 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza A group of Jewish South Africans have signed an open letter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza 17 November 2023 2:56 PM
What exactly is a ceasefire, and why is it so difficult to agree on one in Gaza? Israel has thus far refused to discuss a ceasefire without the release of the 240 hostages being held by Hamas. 17 November 2023 1:52 PM
Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital' A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza where civilians caught up in the war are dying in their thousands. 17 November 2023 11:37 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'They are so happy!' From Plett to Prince Albert: 400 donkeys safe in Karoo

19 November 2023 2:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Karoo
Prince Albert
animal rescue
donkeys
Animal sanctuary
Jonno Sherwin

Big ASS Trek: The Karoo Donkey Sanctuary has posted videos of the animals in their new home after being transported over the Swartberg mountains. Weekend Breakfast gets an update from Jonno Sherwin.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviews Jonno Sherwin, founder of The Karoo Donkey Sanctuary.

Over the past few weeks animal lovers have watched in amazement as the "Big ASS Trek" undertook the huge logistical challenge of transporting over 400 donkeys, and other farm animals, from Plettenberg Bay to Prince Albert in the Greater Karoo.

The mission of the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary was to relocate the rescued donkeys from their temporary home on the Garden Route in the Western Cape, to a permanent "legacy" home.

Donkeys rescued from abuse - Image supplied by the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary
Donkeys rescued from abuse - Image supplied by the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary

Founded in 2015, originally on a farm in Prince Albert, the organisation had been forced to move in 2021 because of a prolonged drought in the area.

Karoo Donkey Sanctuary founder Jonno Sherwin provides the background to the relocation, and an update on how the donkeys are settling in back in the Karoo.

From a climate perspective, Plettenberg Bay was never a great location for the donkeys Sherwin explains.

It's too wet, they're semi-desert animals. We lost quite a few donks to really strange neurogical-related issues fairly early on... Also we were renting the property, which has recently sold, and the new owner is ripping up all the pastures to plant macadamia nuts...

Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary

We were really wanting a place that could be a forever legacy home for the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary, and we finally put an offer in on a beautiful irrigation farm back in Prince Albert in the valley, but with a tremendous amount of water so it's super-exciting.

Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary

"Have you seen the movie A Nightmare on Elm Street..." Sherwin quips when asked about the logistics of this mammoth relocation operation.

We commissioned the services of an amazing horse transporter out of Joburg. We put two trucks on - essentially equine floats, generally used gen for the race horse industry or eventing... Six days straight, trucks loaded early in the morning, drove all the way across the mountains in the Swartberg to Prince Albert, offloaded, back to Plett, reloaded the next morning...

Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary

Strategically, it took about six weeks of planning he says, in view of a lot of fragile animals that are in their ICU unit.

The Sanctuary also relocated ten of their animal carers, along with their possessions, water troughs, feed for the animals etcetera, etcera.

He's happy to report that all those transported, human and animal, arrived safe and sound!

Visit the Sanctuary's Facebook page for all the video updates.

Given their background and that a lot of farmed animals when loaded are off to slaughter, lord knows what they may have been thinking... so they had to find their sea legs when they got off the float... We introduced them very gently to the new terrain.

Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary

But if I tell you they have literally died and gone to heaven up there - they are so happy. I'm posting videos and you can see the little tails wagging, ears flapping, they really are doing so well.

Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary

Sherwin sketches the plight of South Africa's donkeys as the donkey skin trade continues.

China imports the skins to make 'ejiao', an ingredient in traditional remedies.

He emphasizes that funding is his organisation's greatest challenge right now.

People need to realise that this is not just a donkey crisis, it's a humanitarian crisis as well Sherwin says.

The North West Province provincial government, for example, are looking at farming donkeys to supply China... and unless we group together and make a statement for huge change in what is actually going on in our animal welfare laws, this is just going to continue perpetuating and in time there will be no donkeys.

Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary

All these women in the rural areas who've relied on their donkeys to carry water from the well, and kids to school and bring supplies from the market, they're now losing their donkeys... It's something that people need to motivate government to change policies and procedures.

Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary

We happen to know that ejiao can be produced equally well and equally effectively with vegetable matter... and just to say for the record - we are very particular about not vilifying the Chinese as a nation and as a people, however the skins are going to China.

Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary

Sherwin also talks about the concept of animism, which is basically about respecting all forms of life.

"It's just kind of grounding us back to the true meaning of why we're on this planet."

You can find out more about the work of the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary on their website karoodonkey.org, or follow them on Facebook.

Scroll up to listen to the enlightening interview




19 November 2023 2:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Karoo
Prince Albert
animal rescue
donkeys
Animal sanctuary
Jonno Sherwin

More from Local

Screengrab from video of Cape Cobra striking a tee box at a Cape Town golf club on Instagram @ElithaPeachey

[VIDEO] 'Teed off' cobra empties golf course in Cape Town (mongoose waits)

19 November 2023 6:20 PM

Footage of an angry Cape Cobra striking a tee box at Atlantic Beach Links has made international news after going viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK trail runner Tom Evans has pulled out of the RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town after being attacked on Table Mountain. Image: Screengrab of Evans' statement on Instagram @tomevansultra

Elite UK trail runner attacked on Table Mountain, pulls out of Cape Town race

19 November 2023 12:15 PM

World-renowned trail runner Tom Evans says he's 'gutted' to be withdrawing from next weekend's RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town, but it's best for his health not to race after being attacked and mugged at knifepoint.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Parliament's National Assembly on fire again after a flare-up on 3 January 2022. Picture: @MolotoMothapo/Twitter

Parliament suspends 9 officials over National Assembly fire

19 November 2023 11:00 AM

They form part of a group of 28 officials who have been identified in an independent investigation related to the fire that gutted the National Assembly building and caused widespread damage to the adjacent old assembly in January 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC voter registration

IEC working with law enforcement to ensure voter registration not disrupted

19 November 2023 9:13 AM

Protests in some areas in Gauteng on Saturday resulted in some voters being unable to register to vote for the upcoming general elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy

18 November 2023 11:44 AM

Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members  Albert Mazibuko and Sibongiseni Shabalala and group manager Xolani Majozi join Sara-Jayne Makwala King live in-studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SJ in-studio with Abigal Donnelly, chief judge at the Woolworths Eat Out Awards.

Local chefs get ready for the 'Oscars' of the SA culinary industry

18 November 2023 10:38 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by some of the chefs and judges taking part in this years’ prestigious Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards taking place at Grand West on Sunday 19 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine. Pexels: Nataliya Vaitkevich

What can we learn from South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout?

17 November 2023 5:35 PM

"If we collaborate, we can actually solve problems", says Andrew Hartnack, Social Anthropologist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'

17 November 2023 1:32 PM

This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A voter casts his vote at the Freeway Park voting station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 1 November 2021. Picture: Xandeleigh Makhaza Dookey/Eyewitness News

Could a two-party system work better for SA?

17 November 2023 12:16 PM

As we head towards the 2024 elections, some believe we need to see a major change in our electoral system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An overflowing clogged toilet in one of the houses of Meqheleng, in Ficksburg, in the Free State. Community members say service delivery has gotten worse since the death of Andries Tatane 10 years ago. Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

How to urgently address the lack of toilets in Africa and its health hazards

17 November 2023 12:03 PM

Our research suggests a probable link between open defecation and antimicrobial resistance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from video of Cape Cobra striking a tee box at a Cape Town golf club on Instagram @ElithaPeachey

[VIDEO] 'Teed off' cobra empties golf course in Cape Town (mongoose waits)

19 November 2023 6:20 PM

Footage of an angry Cape Cobra striking a tee box at Atlantic Beach Links has made international news after going viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Survival expert Hazen Audel in National Geographic's Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari Image supplied

No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari

19 November 2023 5:06 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with survival expert Hazen Audel, who hosts National Geographic's Primal Survivor. The new season, shot in East Africa's Great Rift Valley, premieres on 22 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Planning on co-buying a property? Read this

19 November 2023 1:37 PM

Here are the advantages and disadvantages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Andy Barbour/ pexels

[LISTEN] How to master your exams and manage exam-related stress

19 November 2023 11:59 AM

An educational psychologist says it all comes down to your approach, mindset, and the ability to focus on that which you can control.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stockbroker/123rf.com

'Our children have the potential to raise us into the parents they need'

19 November 2023 9:38 AM

Are we raising our children or are they transforming us?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Facebook/@Miss Universe

Miss Universe 2023: Nicaragua wins, SA reaches the top 20

19 November 2023 7:37 AM

Sheynnis Palacios made history by becoming the first contestant from Nicaragua to win the crown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SJ in-studio with Abigal Donnelly, chief judge at the Woolworths Eat Out Awards.

Local chefs get ready for the 'Oscars' of the SA culinary industry

18 November 2023 10:38 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by some of the chefs and judges taking part in this years’ prestigious Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards taking place at Grand West on Sunday 19 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

18 November 2023 9:44 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday

17 November 2023 3:55 PM

Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

torwai/123rf

Why scheduling sex is one of the best things you can do for your relationship

17 November 2023 3:01 PM

Sex and Pleasure Educator weighs in on the importance of sex scheduling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Parliament suspends 9 officials over National Assembly fire

Local

Elite UK trail runner attacked on Table Mountain, pulls out of Cape Town race

Local

IEC working with law enforcement to ensure voter registration not disrupted

Local

EWN Highlights

Steenhuisen urges DA Western Cape supporters not to be complacent ahead of 2024

19 November 2023 6:11 PM

ANC supporters in Marikana face tough task of voting for Ramaphosa in 2024

19 November 2023 5:35 PM

Search for 2 bodies washed away at Kliprivier stream continues

19 November 2023 4:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA