[LISTEN] How to master your exams and manage exam-related stress





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Educational Psychologist and Manager of Academic Advising at the University of Pretoria, Hestie Byles.

There is definitely not a right and a wrong. There isn't this one study method that works for everyone. Hestie Byles, Educational Psychologist

Exam season is upon us, and it usually brings with it stress and anxiety.

Biles recently wrote a piece on managing exam stress and how you can take control of your success.

She says that it all comes down to "approach, mindset, and the ability to focus on what you can control."

Here are Biles' strategies to help you master your exams and manage exam-related stress:

Preparation

• You can control your study habits, the resources you use, and the time you allocate for studying.

• Create a study schedule that suits your learning style and stick to it.

• Organise your study materials and your study space.

One of the ways to manage stress is preparation - that is the basics of exams. During exams, how you make it less stressful for yourself is based on the choices you make. Hestie Byles, Educational Psychologist

Mindset

• Cultivate a growth mindset, which believes in the power of effort and resilience.

• Understand that setbacks and failures are opportunities for growth and improvement.

• Anyone can get better at anything if they are willing to put in the work.

• By focusing on your ability to learn and adapt, you can approach exams with a sense of confidence and determination.

Stress Management

• Practice stress-reduction techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or exercise.

• Create a conducive study environment that minimises distractions.

• Switch OFF your cell phone while studying.

• Taking breaks and getting enough sleep are also crucial for managing stress and maintaining focus, and both are within your control too.

We have to understand that stress is a natural process - it's what makes us human and it's what gives us that edge, just that little bit of endorphins to help us actually. We need an element of stress. Hestie Byles, Educational Psychologist

Perspective

• Shift your perspective from a narrow focus on grades to a broader view of education as a journey of personal growth and knowledge-acquisition to empower yourself to be the best version of whatever career person it is that you see yourself as.

• While grades are important, they do not define your worth or your potential.

• By valuing the learning process itself, you can reduce the anxiety associated with exams.

Adaptability

• Exams can be unpredictable, but your ability to adapt to changing circumstances is within your control.

• If you encounter a challenging question or unexpected format, stay calm, breathe, and then apply the knowledge and skills you have developed throughout your studies and by incorporating different study methods.

Biles also provides some advice for parents...

Parents, make sure that you allow them the time to study and support them but don't stress them out. Hestie Byles, Educational Psychologist

