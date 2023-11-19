Streaming issues? Report here
Planning on co-buying a property? Read this

19 November 2023 1:37 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
financial advice
buying a property
co-buying a property

Here are the advantages and disadvantages.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

The high cost of living and the current interest rate have made buying property unattainable for many.

People are now looking for other ways to get into the property market.

Roelofse says co-buying with either friends or family has become a trend.

Here's a list of Roelofse's pros and cons:

Property, for sale sign

Pros

More Money, More Options

Joining forces means more cash to throw into the property pot, opening up better choices.

Split the Costs

Sharing the costs of purchasing a property makes it more attainable for each person.

Transfer duty, registration costs when you buy, agent commission and capital gains tax when you sell.

Maintenance costs and levies whilst owning the property are shared.

Better Deals

Pooling incomes could make for a better bond application.

The bank will consider the creditworthiness of each partner but having more co-buyers mitigates the risk of defaulting on payments.

Cons

Payment risk

If someone misses their payment it jeopardises the project.

The bank will not be happy and all co-buyers will be financially impacted having to find the extra funds.

Friction

Reaching an agreement with all co-buyers on matters, finances, use of the property or future developments can be challenging if all parties don’t land on the the same page.

Exiting

Getting out of the project is a serious concern that needs to be planned for and clearly understood by everyone.

Often expectations on returns are not met and the hassle factor of running the property is not seen to be worth it.

Taking the option to exit will be a difficult challenge.

The remaining co-buyers may have to take up the share or find a suitable replacement.

It's still going to come with all the other ups and downs that property owners experience, you're just going to share it and I think for that reason co-buying has a really good opportunity.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

It's not really at the end of the day plain sailing.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Planning on co-buying a property? Read this




