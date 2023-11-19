No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari
National Geographic's Primal Survivor series has made host Hazen Audel an audience favourite around the world.
In the latest season titled Extreme African Safari, the wilderness explorer and survival expert braves the elements in East Africa's legendary Great Rift Valley.
Sara-Jayne King gets a taste of the extreme adventure with Audel on Weekend Breakfast.
While Africa is an enormous continent, Audel remarks, one area that catches the attention around the world is the fabled Great Rift Valley and Serengeti.
He says planning this particular expedition was a two-year process.
It's been a full-time job for a handful of people in the office making sure the permits are set up, everything's going to happen... but from there you can plan as hard as you can, but it's _one of the wildest places _left on earth and part of what an adventure is, is the unexpected... and you have to really roll with the punches.Hazen Audel, Host - Primal Survivor
There's so much more of Africa that needs tons of attention, but we kind of went to the most obvious first...Hazen Audel, Host - Primal Survivor
Neither he nor the team he works with take this incredible experience for granted, Audel emphasizes.
While it's hard sometimes to explain to people in words why he chooses this hardcore lifestyle, they just need to watch the series to understand what it's about he says.
I've been doing this since I was 19... One person said I'm most comfortable when I'm uncomfortable, and in fact that's just what it takes to see the things that I want to see.Hazen Audel, Host - Primal Survivor
My real agenda is to see wildlife in its wildest, most pristine state... and some of these hard-to-get-to animals are in the really isolated corners of the planet, the Rift Valley being one of them.Hazen Audel, Host - Primal Survivor
Primal Survivor has become what is my lifestyle, what has become my passion... and all of the blood and scabs and everything that goes along with doing what I do - I don't even think about that because I just have this laser-like focus in doing what I love and that's... well, what you see when you watch the programme.Hazen Audel, Host - Primal Survivor
Audel relates the experience of being virtually saved by the local Gabra people when he struggled to find water in the area around Lake Turkana in the Kenyan part of the Rift Valley.
"It was one of the most spectacular things, that just happened right off the bat", he exclaims.
They were essentially on an overland search for water, so they had all of their belongings strapped to their camels and it was almost like a parade of this tribe doing this migration in search for water. I met up with them and was allowed to join their caravan.Hazen Audel, Host - Primal Survivor
I will say, right from the get-go it was the local people, the tribes that were keeping me alive. They were pointing me in the right direction and they were absolutely the crucial asset for me to be able to make this expedition possible.Hazen Audel, Host - Primal Survivor
Audel was struck in particular by the diversity found on the continent, even just in this one part of it.
During the four months of filming he came across at least 35 different language groups, he says.
There was no river for miles and miles, but I just got thrown into how magical and exotic and colourful Africa is... and how incredibly diverse.Hazen Audel, Host - Primal Survivor
It was mind-opening - even though I was in the trenches day and night for four months straight, you realise that you're just touching the very surface of the wildness of the diversity that Africa has.Hazen Audel, Host - Primal Survivor
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari premiers on National Geographic on Wednesday 22 November at 9 pm.
Get a taste of what's to come in the video below:
Scroll up to hear more from Primal Survivor host Hazen Audel
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] 'Teed off' cobra empties golf course in Cape Town (mongoose waits)
Footage of an angry Cape Cobra striking a tee box at Atlantic Beach Links has made international news after going viral on social media.Read More
'They are so happy!' From Plett to Prince Albert: 400 donkeys safe in Karoo
Big ASS Trek: The Karoo Donkey Sanctuary has posted videos of the animals in their new home after being transported over the Swartberg mountains. Weekend Breakfast gets an update from Jonno Sherwin.Read More
Planning on co-buying a property? Read this
Here are the advantages and disadvantages.Read More
[LISTEN] How to master your exams and manage exam-related stress
An educational psychologist says it all comes down to your approach, mindset, and the ability to focus on that which you can control.Read More
'Our children have the potential to raise us into the parents they need'
Are we raising our children or are they transforming us?Read More
Miss Universe 2023: Nicaragua wins, SA reaches the top 20
Sheynnis Palacios made history by becoming the first contestant from Nicaragua to win the crown.Read More
Local chefs get ready for the 'Oscars' of the SA culinary industry
Sara-Jayne is joined by some of the chefs and judges taking part in this years’ prestigious Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards taking place at Grand West on Sunday 19 November.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.Read More
Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday
Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey.Read More
More from Entertainment
Crews battle it out for a spot at the Festive Lights Switch-On
Dance crews from across the Mother City will put their best foot forward for an opportunity to dance at the Festival Light's Switch On.Read More
Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy
Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members Albert Mazibuko and Sibongiseni Shabalala and group manager Xolani Majozi join Sara-Jayne Makwala King live in-studio.Read More
Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family'
Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales.Read More
Reunited and it feels so good! Cast of Modern Family reunites, minus cool dad
Fans of the popular sitcom were delighted to see the cast reunite but missed a favourite.Read More
Everything you need to know about the Miss Universe pageant this weekend
Bryoni Govender will be waving Mzansi's flag high.Read More
South African animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' up for International Emmy
The kid's animation is nominated for best kids animation at the International Emmy Awards 2023.Read More
[WATCH] A TikTok Jesus promises divine blessings and many worldly comforts
Religious and monetary motivations are not mutually exclusive.Read More
Happy 81st birthday, Martin Scorsese!
Martin Scorsese has cemented himself as one of the (if not most) influential directors of all time.Read More
Cassie sues ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for rape, abuse in federal court
Cassie accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting and abusing her repeatedly for nearly a decade.Read More