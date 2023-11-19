[VIDEO] 'Teed off' cobra empties golf course in Cape Town (mongoose waits)
Footage of an aggressive Cape Cobra slithering on to a Cape Town golf course has made international news after going viral on social media.
The clip was posted on Instagram after a local golfer apparently spotted the magnificent snake interrupting play at her club and had the presence of mind to film it.
The cobra is seen lunging at a tee box, as a mongoose lurks in the background.
In response to a comment on the post, Elitha Peachey identified the club as Atlantic Beach Links . "I'm definitely going to hit straight from now on!" she exclaims.
A subsequent post on X shows a mongoose and a cobra in a battle in the same area - could it be the same pair?
Warning: the video shows a fight to the death.
A friend who lives in Atlantic Beach just sent this to me 😳 pic.twitter.com/imtMXplto3' Ami Kapilevich (@biobot) November 15, 2023
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Czf-m1vqkRF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again
More from Local
'They are so happy!' From Plett to Prince Albert: 400 donkeys safe in Karoo
Big ASS Trek: The Karoo Donkey Sanctuary has posted videos of the animals in their new home after being transported over the Swartberg mountains. Weekend Breakfast gets an update from Jonno Sherwin.Read More
Elite UK trail runner attacked on Table Mountain, pulls out of Cape Town race
World-renowned trail runner Tom Evans says he's 'gutted' to be withdrawing from next weekend's RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town, but it's best for his health not to race after being attacked and mugged at knifepoint.Read More
Parliament suspends 9 officials over National Assembly fire
They form part of a group of 28 officials who have been identified in an independent investigation related to the fire that gutted the National Assembly building and caused widespread damage to the adjacent old assembly in January 2022.Read More
IEC working with law enforcement to ensure voter registration not disrupted
Protests in some areas in Gauteng on Saturday resulted in some voters being unable to register to vote for the upcoming general elections.Read More
Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy
Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members Albert Mazibuko and Sibongiseni Shabalala and group manager Xolani Majozi join Sara-Jayne Makwala King live in-studio.Read More
Local chefs get ready for the 'Oscars' of the SA culinary industry
Sara-Jayne is joined by some of the chefs and judges taking part in this years’ prestigious Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards taking place at Grand West on Sunday 19 November.Read More
What can we learn from South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout?
"If we collaborate, we can actually solve problems", says Andrew Hartnack, Social Anthropologist.Read More
Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'
This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections.Read More
Could a two-party system work better for SA?
As we head towards the 2024 elections, some believe we need to see a major change in our electoral system.Read More
More from Lifestyle
No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari
Sara-Jayne King catches up with survival expert Hazen Audel, who hosts National Geographic's Primal Survivor. The new season, shot in East Africa's Great Rift Valley, premieres on 22 November.Read More
'They are so happy!' From Plett to Prince Albert: 400 donkeys safe in Karoo
Big ASS Trek: The Karoo Donkey Sanctuary has posted videos of the animals in their new home after being transported over the Swartberg mountains. Weekend Breakfast gets an update from Jonno Sherwin.Read More
Planning on co-buying a property? Read this
Here are the advantages and disadvantages.Read More
[LISTEN] How to master your exams and manage exam-related stress
An educational psychologist says it all comes down to your approach, mindset, and the ability to focus on that which you can control.Read More
'Our children have the potential to raise us into the parents they need'
Are we raising our children or are they transforming us?Read More
Miss Universe 2023: Nicaragua wins, SA reaches the top 20
Sheynnis Palacios made history by becoming the first contestant from Nicaragua to win the crown.Read More
Local chefs get ready for the 'Oscars' of the SA culinary industry
Sara-Jayne is joined by some of the chefs and judges taking part in this years’ prestigious Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards taking place at Grand West on Sunday 19 November.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.Read More
Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday
Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey.Read More