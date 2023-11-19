[VIDEO] 'Teed off' cobra empties golf course in Cape Town (mongoose waits)





Screengrab from video of Cape Cobra striking a tee box at a Cape Town golf club on Instagram @ElithaPeachey

Footage of an aggressive Cape Cobra slithering on to a Cape Town golf course has made international news after going viral on social media.

The clip was posted on Instagram after a local golfer apparently spotted the magnificent snake interrupting play at her club and had the presence of mind to film it.

The cobra is seen lunging at a tee box, as a mongoose lurks in the background.

In response to a comment on the post, Elitha Peachey identified the club as Atlantic Beach Links . "I'm definitely going to hit straight from now on!" she exclaims.

A subsequent post on X shows a mongoose and a cobra in a battle in the same area - could it be the same pair?

Warning: the video shows a fight to the death.