'Courage', found buried alive 4 months ago, finds furever loving family





On 2 July, Inspector Lee Prins from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA received a tip-off from a concerned member of the public who had seen a group of people bury a dog alive.

In a rush against time, Prins managed to save the neglected and abused dog, named 'Courage' by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Upon examination, they found that Courage was unvaccinated, un-neutered, and emaciated. He had a life-threatening disease and a skin condition. Courage was in severe pain due to untreated arthritis in his hips and spine and a Transmissible Venereal Tumour.

Courage faced examinations, germicidal baths and various treatments, including chemotherapy, like a true warrior.

The story gets even better! Courage has found a new home with the Mentoor family where he is loved and appreciated and can experience what he's never had before - a peaceful life.

And Courage is happier than ever, look!

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Courage is doing very well! He loves his new home and plays with the kids every day when they come home from school. He is very intelligent and very caring and protective of the kids. He is eating well, going for walks in the area and drinks a lot of water as he has so much energy! We’re so lucky to have him in our lives! We loved him from the minute we met him and we will love him and cherish him forever. Mentoor Family - Adopters

We're so happy that this tail had a happy ending!

