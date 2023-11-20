Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future? Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%). 22 November 2023 7:04 PM
Dangerous: Avoid Signal Hill and Lions Head for now says hiking expert "Some of these guys are armed with guns" - says accredited mountain guide and founder of Glam Trails, Tim Lundy. 22 November 2023 4:53 PM
'I'm good, thanks for asking' - Call centre etiquette 101 "It's a thankless job as an agent, you get a lot of abuse." 22 November 2023 4:18 PM
View all Local
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo' In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence,... 22 November 2023 10:42 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
View all Politics
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future? Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%). 22 November 2023 7:04 PM
Checkmate: Checkers scores win in copycat case against rival Pick n Pay The dispute rested on the similarity between Checkers’ Forage and Feast brand and Pick n Pay’s competing Crafted Collection. 22 November 2023 1:54 PM
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even mo... 22 November 2023 11:37 AM
View all Business
Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from. 22 November 2023 4:48 PM
Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024 Euromonitor International's Global Consumer Trends 2024 report has revealed interesting insights into consumer expectations. 22 November 2023 2:59 PM
Free messaging app useful for disadvantaged South African students? Not so much South African higher education is plagued by inequalities due to the social and economic legacies of apartheid. 22 November 2023 2:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity. 22 November 2023 1:12 PM
View all Sport
BBC pulls the handbrake on Top Gear, removing show from TV after 46 years After 46 years, the broadcaster ‘has decided to rest the show’ after Freddie Flintoff's crash. 22 November 2023 1:06 PM
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher Before Tyla was a global success, she was a shy choir girl, said her high school choir teacher. 22 November 2023 11:18 AM
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
View all Entertainment
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation. 22 November 2023 11:32 AM
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages. 22 November 2023 8:43 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
View all Opinion
Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year

20 November 2023 9:55 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Black Friday SA
takealot

Before we start putting together our budgets and wishlists, we take a look at the online store’s top-selling items from 2022.

Takealot will again run its Blue Dot Sale from 00:01 on Black Friday (24 November) to Tuesday (28 November).

The online store says shoppers can expect “massive” savings of up to 50% on TVs, appliances, beauty, sports, toys, and household essentials.

RELATED: Takealot refunds about R10 MILLION worth of TVs following Springboks victory

Before you start putting together your budgets and wishlists, have a look at the online store’s top-selling items from 2022.

During last year’s sale, over three million customers visited the Takealot website, and among them, one shopper placed 58 orders in 24 HOURS!

Most popular items by units:

1) Ballantine’s Finest Blended Scotch Whisky (750ml)

2) Netac U197 16GB USB2.0 Capless USB Flash Drive

3) Finish Auto Dishwashing All-in-One Max Tablets, Regular, 100’s

4) Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player

5) Milex Power Airfryer (XXXL)

Most popular items by gross merchandise value

1) Hisense 58-inch A6H 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR & Dolby Vision

2) Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR & Dolby Digital

3) Hisense 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR & Dolby Digital

4) Hisense 50-inch 4K Smart QLED TV with Quantum Dot & Dolby Vision

5) Apple iPhone 11 64GB – Black

First five items sold

1) 100% Organic Weight Gain Powder 1kg

2) Wig Cap for making wigs

3) Hip Lift-Up Massage Cream

4) Luodais Professional Perfumed Hair and Weave Care Serum Oil

5) DStv HD 9S Decoder

RELATED: Takealot trials new 1-hour delivery, but will it work?


This article first appeared on 947 : Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year




