Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year
Takealot will again run its Blue Dot Sale from 00:01 on Black Friday (24 November) to Tuesday (28 November).
The online store says shoppers can expect “massive” savings of up to 50% on TVs, appliances, beauty, sports, toys, and household essentials.
RELATED: Takealot refunds about R10 MILLION worth of TVs following Springboks victory
Before you start putting together your budgets and wishlists, have a look at the online store’s top-selling items from 2022.
During last year’s sale, over three million customers visited the Takealot website, and among them, one shopper placed 58 orders in 24 HOURS!
Most popular items by units:
1) Ballantine’s Finest Blended Scotch Whisky (750ml)
2) Netac U197 16GB USB2.0 Capless USB Flash Drive
3) Finish Auto Dishwashing All-in-One Max Tablets, Regular, 100’s
4) Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player
5) Milex Power Airfryer (XXXL)
Most popular items by gross merchandise value
1) Hisense 58-inch A6H 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR & Dolby Vision
2) Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR & Dolby Digital
3) Hisense 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR & Dolby Digital
4) Hisense 50-inch 4K Smart QLED TV with Quantum Dot & Dolby Vision
5) Apple iPhone 11 64GB – Black
First five items sold
1) 100% Organic Weight Gain Powder 1kg
2) Wig Cap for making wigs
3) Hip Lift-Up Massage Cream
4) Luodais Professional Perfumed Hair and Weave Care Serum Oil
5) DStv HD 9S Decoder
RELATED: Takealot trials new 1-hour delivery, but will it work?
This article first appeared on 947 : Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166398338_poznan-pol-sep-23-2020-laptop-computer-displaying-logo-of-takealot-com-a-south-african-e-commerce-co.html?vti=o9cs3i02b11fybq2u9-1-1
More from MyMoney Online
Constantia food club connects local growers with consumers. Wins R1 million
Courtney Atkinson (cofounder of Constantia Food Club Hub) speaks about what the group does and what the prize means for it.Read More
Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'
Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime.Read More
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)
There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online.Read More
[GOOD NEWS!] Fuel price relief coming in December, in time for 'driving season'
Adjusted fuel prices for December come into effect on 6 December.Read More
[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life
Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth?Read More
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?
OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Proton 7-seater hybrid X90 SUV: 'It is a QUALITY car'
Malaysian brand Proton (owned by China's Geely) has officially released its seven-seater X90 hybrid SUV in South Africa.Read More
Poor governance elsewhere is boosting W Cape property prices - property expert
Whether you're a potential homebuyer, investor, or just curious about real estate, we look at the property outlook for 2024.Read More
Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare...
Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain.Read More