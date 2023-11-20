Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year





Takealot will again run its Blue Dot Sale from 00:01 on Black Friday (24 November) to Tuesday (28 November).

The online store says shoppers can expect “massive” savings of up to 50% on TVs, appliances, beauty, sports, toys, and household essentials.

Before you start putting together your budgets and wishlists, have a look at the online store’s top-selling items from 2022.

During last year’s sale, over three million customers visited the Takealot website, and among them, one shopper placed 58 orders in 24 HOURS!

Most popular items by units:

1) Ballantine’s Finest Blended Scotch Whisky (750ml)

2) Netac U197 16GB USB2.0 Capless USB Flash Drive

3) Finish Auto Dishwashing All-in-One Max Tablets, Regular, 100’s

4) Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player

5) Milex Power Airfryer (XXXL)

Most popular items by gross merchandise value

1) Hisense 58-inch A6H 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR & Dolby Vision

2) Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR & Dolby Digital

3) Hisense 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR & Dolby Digital

4) Hisense 50-inch 4K Smart QLED TV with Quantum Dot & Dolby Vision

5) Apple iPhone 11 64GB – Black

First five items sold

1) 100% Organic Weight Gain Powder 1kg

2) Wig Cap for making wigs

3) Hip Lift-Up Massage Cream

4) Luodais Professional Perfumed Hair and Weave Care Serum Oil

5) DStv HD 9S Decoder

