AMAZING voter registration turnout across Western Cape – IEC
Lester Kiewit speaks to Michael Hendrickse (Head of the Electoral Commission of South Africa for the Western Cape) about their first registration drive this past weekend ahead of next year’s national elections.
Listen below.
This past weekend (18-19 November), the IEC opened voter registration across South Africa.
Its primary goal was to get citizens, specifically young South Africans, to register to vote. It's facing a registration gap of 14 million citizens. Of the 26 million people currently on the registration roll, only 7% are in the age group of 18 to 29.
So, how did it go?
The IEC reports over one million new registrations countrywide.
"It was an amazing turnout across the province," says Hendrickse.
There were 1570 voting registration stations open in the Western Cape while voters could also register online.
Final numbers are yet to be confirmed as physical and online registrations are still being tallied and verified.
Another voter registration weekend will open next year closer to the election. Online registration remains open 24/7 until the election.
Some things to note if you're a frequent traveller:
If you're a South African citizen living overseas, you can register abroad to vote at an embassy in 2024.
If you'll be out of the country during the elections, you should register to vote in South Africa, and apply for a special vote while noting which embassy you'll be at during the elections. Timetables will be issued for you to vote at a South African embassy.
An online registration portal is also in the works to simplify the process.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
