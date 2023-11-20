Streaming issues? Report here
'Cutting ties with Israel would cut SA off from Palestine' - expert

20 November 2023 9:44 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Israel and Palestine

South Africa is considering cutting diplomatic ties with Israel amid the war in Gaza.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Professor Chris Landsberg of African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

On Tuesday, members of parliament will vote on the closing of the Israeli Embassy in South Africa and the cutting of diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv.

This motion was brought forward by EFF leader Julius Malema.

RELATED: Cutting ties with Israel is risky for South Africa – International Law expert

The draft resolution, which was debated on Thursday, has divided members of parliament with some in favour, some against and some in favour of an amended version.

Landsberg argues that cutting ties with Israel would cut us off from Palestine as well.

That is not a political point I am making. It is just the reality.

Chris Landsberg, African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy - UJ

RELATED: Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini

I do not think South Africa can conceive itself not playing a role in the future of Palestine.

Chris Landsberg, African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy - UJ
Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com
Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

He adds that South Africa has other options, such as expelling the ambassador, a step below shutting down the embassy.

Watch the interview for more.




