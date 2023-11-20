IEC surpasses registration targets, still a way to go to close the gap





Crystal Orderson speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) set a target of registering 1 million voters which was surpassed at more than 23, 000 stations across the country.

By Saturday, 1 million voters were registered, and online portals reached ‘record breaking numbers’ according to Eyewitness News.

An additional 600, 000 people were registered to vote by Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: AMAZING voter registration turnout across Western Cape – IEC

The 2024 elections have been recognised as extremely important for our country and there have been numerous calls for people to register to vote, particularly young people.

Friedman says that while there were a number of registrations, there are still around 14 million eligible voters who are not registered.

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

Let’s see what the numbers look like over the week. Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

Listen to the interview above for more.