The Aubrey Masango Show
info
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
[WATCH] Youngster dances his heart out in school concert

20 November 2023 10:58 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

It is safe to say that no one has more passion than a child and their favourite song.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos going viral on social media.

It is safe to say that no one has more passion than a child and their favourite song.

In the video shared by Karel Olivier on TikTok, the young boy dances his heart out to an Afrikaans song.

Social media instantly fell in love with the little boy’s dance moves and his commitment to choreography.

Watch the video below:

@karelolivier1 Die Here het my mooi gemaak #SAMA28 #hartandsoul #hartandsoul #dans #havingfun ♬ original sound - Karel Olivier

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Youngster dances his heart out in school concert




