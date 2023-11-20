Property 101: What first-time buyers need to know...

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future? Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%). 22 November 2023 7:04 PM
Dangerous: Avoid Signal Hill and Lions Head for now says hiking expert "Some of these guys are armed with guns" - says accredited mountain guide and founder of Glam Trails, Tim Lundy. 22 November 2023 4:53 PM
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo' In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence,... 22 November 2023 10:42 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield get... 22 November 2023 9:33 PM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from. 22 November 2023 4:48 PM
Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024 Euromonitor International's Global Consumer Trends 2024 report has revealed interesting insights into consumer expectations. 22 November 2023 2:59 PM
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity. 22 November 2023 1:12 PM
BBC pulls the handbrake on Top Gear, removing show from TV after 46 years After 46 years, the broadcaster ‘has decided to rest the show’ after Freddie Flintoff's crash. 22 November 2023 1:06 PM
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher Before Tyla was a global success, she was a shy choir girl, said her high school choir teacher. 22 November 2023 11:18 AM
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation. 22 November 2023 11:32 AM
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages. 22 November 2023 8:43 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Property 101: What first-time buyers need to know...

20 November 2023 11:53 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
buying a property

AB Viljoen, a Remax sales agent walks through the basics to keep in mind when negotiating a sale on your home.

Listen below to the conversation between Africa Melane and Remax sales agent, AB Viljoen.

If you're a first-time home buyer, Viljoen recommends:

Sitting back and having a structured approach...

Viljoen says see what you qualify for so that you can understand what you can realistically afford.

Then, scope out potential property locations that matches the amount you qualify for.

RELATED: YOU CAN OWN A HOME EARNING BETWEEN R3501 AND R22K PER MONTH WITH A FLISP SUBSIDY

Build a strong relationship with the person selling your home.

Viljoen also says... 'do your homework.'

Have all the information before going into a negotiation.

Know your buyer's rights, research the interest rate trends and know that it can be negotiated with some banks, be aware of general buyer's information to make a good call on what you buy.

Ask yourself: are you still able to afford the property five years from now without salary increments and taking into account rising interest rates?

RELATED: [LISTEN] APPLYING FOR A HOME LOAN? DO NOT DO THESE THINGS...

Understand that you have the right to inspect the property you're interested in beyond face value. If there are things that should be fixed, note it in your offer before taking ownership of the house, says Viljoen.

Overall, don't be afraid to ask questions, research and a do a quick Google search - it might have the answers to all your first-time buyer questions.

RELATED: [LISTEN] TO BUY OR RENT: WHAT IS THE BEST FINANCIAL DECISION FOR YOU?

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Property 101: What first-time buyers need to know...




More from Lifestyle

© bowie15/123rf.com

Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work

22 November 2023 8:26 PM

Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.

Image credit: Zero Carbon Charge on Facebook (Charge.co.za)

SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction

22 November 2023 8:00 PM

Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.

Phone call, frustrated, unwanted call / Pexels: Moose Photos

Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this

22 November 2023 4:48 PM

These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from.

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024

22 November 2023 2:59 PM

Euromonitor International's Global Consumer Trends 2024 report has revealed interesting insights into consumer expectations.

Photo: Pexels/RDNE Stock project

Free messaging app useful for disadvantaged South African students? Not so much

22 November 2023 2:24 PM

South African higher education is plagued by inequalities due to the social and economic legacies of apartheid.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness

22 November 2023 1:12 PM

A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.

FILE: Cape Town's new sign. Picture: @geordinhl/X

Cape Town unveils Insta-worthy new sign ahead of festive season

22 November 2023 12:49 PM

Cape Town has unveiled a new sign at the V&A Waterfront.

A stock image of a cable car moving towards Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com

Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town'

22 November 2023 12:36 PM

Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety.

Copyright: thevisualsyouneed / 123rf

People in the dating streets: What is caspering and is it kinder than ghosting?

22 November 2023 12:09 PM

We know ghosting but have you heard of its 'kinder' alternative, caspering?

hot climate, global warming / Pixabay: garten-gg

Earth is 2 degrees hotter than it was pre-industrial period – what's going on?

22 November 2023 11:35 AM

So – we haven’t failed, yet. But we are on a rapidly warming planet – and we can now clearly see the effect.

