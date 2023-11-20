Property 101: What first-time buyers need to know...





Listen below to the conversation between Africa Melane and Remax sales agent, AB Viljoen.

If you're a first-time home buyer, Viljoen recommends:

Sitting back and having a structured approach...

Viljoen says see what you qualify for so that you can understand what you can realistically afford.

Then, scope out potential property locations that matches the amount you qualify for.

Build a strong relationship with the person selling your home.

Viljoen also says... 'do your homework.'

Have all the information before going into a negotiation.

Know your buyer's rights, research the interest rate trends and know that it can be negotiated with some banks, be aware of general buyer's information to make a good call on what you buy.

Ask yourself: are you still able to afford the property five years from now without salary increments and taking into account rising interest rates?

Understand that you have the right to inspect the property you're interested in beyond face value. If there are things that should be fixed, note it in your offer before taking ownership of the house, says Viljoen.

Overall, don't be afraid to ask questions, research and a do a quick Google search - it might have the answers to all your first-time buyer questions.

