'Palestinian doctors a moral example to all the world' - Dr Mads Gilbert
Lester Kiewit speaks with Norwegian physician and humanitarian Dr Mads Gilbert.
Israeli forces forcibly evacuated the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, claiming that it was being used by Hamas for operations.
However, Gilbert, who worked in the hospital and others in Palestine for many decades, has repeatedly refuted Israel's claims, saying he has never seen any evidence in support of them.
Over 500 patients and wounded people are still inside the hospital in extreme conditions as doctors cannot provide care.
Gilbert is currently in South Africa, aiming to raise awareness about the plight of doctors and patients in Gaza, and the devastation wrought by Israel on its healthcare system.
RELATED: Hamas using hospitals as command centres? No proof says aid doctor on the ground
Gilbert came to South Africa after several weeks in Cairo trying to get through to help his colleagues in Gaza.
He says that there are so many aid workers and resources in Cairo trying to get through to Gaza, but it is almost completely locked down.
Israel is keeping Gaza completely sealed off. It is just a little trickle of trucks and a few teams that have been allowed in.Dr. Mads Gilbert, Norwegian Physician/Humanitarian
He explains that doctors in Gaza are refusing to leave those in need behind, despite the dire situation they are facing.
RELATED: Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital'
The Palestinian doctors, nurses, paramedics, and medical students are outstanding moral examples to all the world.Dr. Mads Gilbert, Norwegian Physician/Humanitarian
They risk their lives to be by their patients’ sides.Dr. Mads Gilbert, Norwegian Physician/Humanitarian
Gilbert says that more than 200 medical personnel have been killed in Gaza and that 27 hospitals in Gaza are destroyed or no longer functional.
If you take healthcare away from people, you take hope away from people.Dr. Mads Gilbert, Norwegian Physician/Humanitarian
We don't have to be political, we just have to be humans, because what is happening in Gaza today is an attack on humanity.Dr. Mads Gilbert, Norwegian Physician/Humanitarian
