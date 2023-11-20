Eyewitness News scoops three Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards





JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News journalists walked off with three accolades at the recent Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) regional awards ceremony.

The Vodacom Journalist of the Year competition received over 1,300 entries nationwide this year, from 12 different regions.

The awards were handed over at Melrose Arch, which hosted the Gauteng leg of the national competition.

Reporter Kgomotso Modise received an award for her coverage of the Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester saga and she also received an innovation award for her work on Above the Law: The Senzo Meyiwa Trial Twitter spaces.

"It's such an honour to be able to serve South Africa through the stories that we tell. Being recognised through this award is a much-needed affirmation that the hours we put in do not go unnoticed. It was especially special for our newest project, the Twitter spaces and podcast, Above the law: The Senzo Meyiwa Trial to be recognised in the Innovation category," Modise said.

When it comes to Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards, Modise is no stranger as she received an award last year for her coverage of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial and the Rosettenville shootout between police and cash-in-transit robbers.

Eyewitness News online sub-editor, Zongile Nhlapo, won in the Opinion category for her insightful piece Motherhood isn’t defined by my ‘non-verbal’ son calling me mom.

Nhlapho said: "I’m very grateful that a personal account, written at the time with the primary purpose of trying to give an alternative perspective to motherhood, translated months later into this notable recognition. I hope Mnqobi - the inspiration for the piece - will be fully verbal one day, and get to read it back to us, but more importantly, know that his coming into our lives changed us for the better and that I’m forever a different mom, and a different person for it."

Handing out Nhlapho’s award, convener of the judging panel, Mapi Mhlangu, referred to it as "powerful, heartfelt, and an entry that stood head and shoulders above the rest".

Eyewitness News Editor-in-Chief, Sbu Ngalwa, congratulated the two, saying that their recognition was a demonstration of the talent that the newsroom possessed.

"I’m extremely proud of Kgomotso and Zongile. They are two extremely talented journalists. Kgomotso’s coverage of the courts is unparalleled, hence her recognition for her reporting two years in a row. The sharpness of Zongile’s pen cannot be matched by many. I hope the award will spur her on to share more of her thoughts and insights with our online audience," said Ngalwa.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eyewitness News scoops three Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards