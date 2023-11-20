



On December 3rd just under 1000 Capetonians will gather for a unique and vibrant celebration of ocean conservation in the third annual Deli2Sea event.

The walk, run, jog, or whatever you want it to be, promises to be a day filled with passion, purpose, and commitment to saving our oceans.

The event is non-timed and makes sure your steps count toward a purpose and promise to our planet.

Participants will embark on a 15.5 km journey, embracing various modes of movement – walking, running, wiggling – starting from Chardonnay Deli in Constantia and ending at Dalebrook Beach.

Keen? Buy tickets for the event on Quicket. Tickets are R380 per person.

It's not a race, it's a movement...

The event showcases the best of our natural wonders and fosters a spirit of unity and community.

Along the route, participants are encouraged to pick up litter, carry their own water, and make their own entry numbers out of recycled materials.

No prizes will be awarded to 'winners,' but rather to those who collect the most litter or make the biggest splash or impression with their repurposed race numbers, dedicating their love to the sea.

In 2022, Deli2Sea donated R30,000 to the Aquarium. This year's goal is to have an even larger reach.

The event is not just a one-day affair; it symbolises sustainability, commitment, and future change.

Beneficiaries this year include The Fisherchild Projekt and Laureus Sport For Good.

Check out all the good vibes from Deli2Sea...

For more information on what to prepare or bring, check out the list on the website.

Are you ready to walk, wiggle and vibe for change?

This article first appeared on KFM : Run, wiggle or walk: Deli2Sea is back - add some purpose to your steps!