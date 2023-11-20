Run, wiggle or walk: Deli2Sea is back - add some purpose to your steps!

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services i... 29 November 2023 8:29 PM
'Patriarchy is still very dominant in our country' - Sonke Gender Justice On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged African countries to do more to ensure the end of violence against women and children. 29 November 2023 5:28 PM
Eskom to 'closely monitor' power system as Stage 6 gets implemented According to Eskom, this is the result of insufficient generation capacity. 29 November 2023 4:22 PM
View all Local
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discus... 28 November 2023 5:15 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
View all Politics
Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services i... 29 November 2023 8:29 PM
SAFER investing: How to spot a scam and protect yourself Rand Swiss director Gary Booysen shares his SAFER checklist that will help prevent you losing money in investment scams. 29 November 2023 7:31 PM
SA's Naspers doubles profit as Tencent turnaround takes off in China Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos after the global Internet group posts its half-year results. 29 November 2023 7:15 PM
View all Business
SAFER investing: How to spot a scam and protect yourself Rand Swiss director Gary Booysen shares his SAFER checklist that will help prevent you losing money in investment scams. 29 November 2023 7:31 PM
[WATCH] A man’s ‘cheesy’ simple proposal is going viral Some people like to pull out all the stops when getting engaged, but sometimes a sweet and simple proposal is just as special. 29 November 2023 3:45 PM
'You're drunk as a skunk, no more wine!' What's staff protocol for drunk guests? Frieda Stanbridge, a former wine tasting room manager advises on how to deal with inebriated guests. 29 November 2023 1:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA. 29 November 2023 3:19 PM
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
View all Sport
Dun dunnnnnn dun! Did the Jaws movie just manipulate you into fear? 45 years on, the ‘Jaws’ theme manipulates our emotions to inspire terror - a lecturer in Musicology explores how. 29 November 2023 2:15 PM
'Kirstenbosch Gardens not in the best condition it could be.' Here's why... Kirstenbosch Gardens is currently facing criticism from locals and tourists. 29 November 2023 11:42 AM
On this day in 1972... Atari releases Pong, world's first successful video game Happy Pong Day! 29 November 2023 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'Pro-Palestine marches cross the line into incitement of violence towards Jews' The SA Jewish Board of Deputies responds to the rise in marches supporting Palestine. 29 November 2023 4:44 PM
British man claims wolf spider laid eggs in his toe A British man claims that a wolf spider laid eggs in his toe while on a holiday cruise in France. 29 November 2023 2:27 PM
[WATCH] Child leads slow-speed police chase in stolen forklift A 12-year-old boy from Michigan stole a forklift, leading to a low-speed police chase. 29 November 2023 1:34 PM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Run, wiggle or walk: Deli2Sea is back - add some purpose to your steps!

20 November 2023 12:43 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Environmental activism

On 3 December, scores of Capetonians will gather for a unique and vibrant celebration of ocean conservation.

On December 3rd just under 1000 Capetonians will gather for a unique and vibrant celebration of ocean conservation in the third annual Deli2Sea event.

The walk, run, jog, or whatever you want it to be, promises to be a day filled with passion, purpose, and commitment to saving our oceans.

The event is non-timed and makes sure your steps count toward a purpose and promise to our planet.

Participants will embark on a 15.5 km journey, embracing various modes of movement – walking, running, wiggling – starting from Chardonnay Deli in Constantia and ending at Dalebrook Beach.

Keen? Buy tickets for the event on Quicket. Tickets are R380 per person.

It's not a race, it's a movement...

The event showcases the best of our natural wonders and fosters a spirit of unity and community.

Along the route, participants are encouraged to pick up litter, carry their own water, and make their own entry numbers out of recycled materials.

No prizes will be awarded to 'winners,' but rather to those who collect the most litter or make the biggest splash or impression with their repurposed race numbers, dedicating their love to the sea.

In 2022, Deli2Sea donated R30,000 to the Aquarium. This year's goal is to have an even larger reach.

The event is not just a one-day affair; it symbolises sustainability, commitment, and future change.

Beneficiaries this year include The Fisherchild Projekt and Laureus Sport For Good.

Check out all the good vibes from Deli2Sea...

For more information on what to prepare or bring, check out the list on the website.

Are you ready to walk, wiggle and vibe for change?


This article first appeared on KFM : Run, wiggle or walk: Deli2Sea is back - add some purpose to your steps!




20 November 2023 12:43 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Environmental activism

More from Lifestyle

@ dilendom/123rf.com

SAFER investing: How to spot a scam and protect yourself

29 November 2023 7:31 PM

Rand Swiss director Gary Booysen shares his SAFER checklist that will help prevent you losing money in investment scams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @constancemoduka/tiktok screenshot

[WATCH] A man’s ‘cheesy’ simple proposal is going viral

29 November 2023 3:45 PM

Some people like to pull out all the stops when getting engaged, but sometimes a sweet and simple proposal is just as special.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

'You're drunk as a skunk, no more wine!' What's staff protocol for drunk guests?

29 November 2023 1:16 PM

Frieda Stanbridge, a former wine tasting room manager advises on how to deal with inebriated guests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Yan Krukau via pexels

Travellers beware! Some Airbnb users have found hidden cameras in their rooms

29 November 2023 12:59 PM

Airbnbs have become extremely popular for travellers, but they are apparently rife with hidden cameras.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ Elnur/123rf.com

What you need to think about before changing jobs

29 November 2023 12:54 PM

Everyone has felt tempted to switch jobs at some point, but there are things you need to consider before taking the leap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change protest / Wikimedia Commons: School Strike

Faith communities are rallying for the climate – their size, influence count

29 November 2023 12:29 PM

Faith communities are already acting, but their actions are rarely documented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dvsakharov/123rf.com

'Kirstenbosch Gardens not in the best condition it could be.' Here's why...

29 November 2023 11:42 AM

Kirstenbosch Gardens is currently facing criticism from locals and tourists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.123rf.com/aliaksab

Cape Town events that observe 'Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People'

29 November 2023 10:47 AM

It's 'International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People!' These are the events happening in and around Cape Town today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 November 2023

29 November 2023 6:06 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PDPics from Pixabay

Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023

28 November 2023 3:32 PM

There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Chicken prices are expected to spike over the festive season

Local

Travellers beware! Some Airbnb users have found hidden cameras in their rooms

Lifestyle

British man claims wolf spider laid eggs in his toe

World

EWN Highlights

The day that was: 12yrs for July unrest M Zuma, Tyler & the US Billboard Hot 100

29 November 2023 10:04 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Uyodonsa owaphemba udushe, bekunemibhikisho eyeseka i-Palestina

29 November 2023 9:34 PM

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

29 November 2023 9:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA