These are the hijacking hotspots in South Africa and the cars being targeted
While South Africa has seen a slight decrease in year-on-year hijackings, the numbers are still alarmingly high.
In the latest quarterly crime statistics (July to September 2023), the South African Police Service noted 6,009 hijacked vehicles.
This is a 2.3% decline compared to the same period in 2022, but this equates to about 66 vehicles stolen every day across the country.
The most hijackings occurred in Gauteng (2,984), Western Cape (887), and KwaZulu-Natal (880).
Hotspots in the three most populated provinces are:
Gauteng:
1) Protea
2) Moroka
3) Orange Farm
4) Olievenhoutbosch
5) Bramley
Western Cape:
1) Harare
2) Nyanga
3) Philippi East
4) Delft
5) Mfuleni
Kwa-Zulu Natal:
1) Umlazi
2) Bhekithemba
Targeted vehicles
Business Tech reports that according to Fidelity, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Nissan vehicles continue to be common targets.
Specific models include:
• Toyota Hilux, Fortuner, and Corollas
• VW Polos
• Nissan NP200s
