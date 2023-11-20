[BEWARE] The festive season is here and banking app kidnappings are on the rise
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alex Mitchell, Senior Researcher at the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC).
As we've become more and more alert of fraudsters hacking our accounts, whether it be WhatsApp or our banking profiles, they have been upping their game and taking more extreme measures.
Some of these criminals are becoming violent, holding people captive and forcing innocent victims to open their banking apps and making large monetary transfers to their designated bank accounts.
Mitchell has noticed an increase in the following trends:
- Express kidnapping: Criminals target specific victims, forcing them to withdraw funds at an ATM and grant them access to their banking apps.
- Ransom kidnapping: Money is withdrawn from the victim's accounts while ransom demands are made to their family.
- Companies or individuals who are perceived to be of great value are targeted and a family member or employee are held hostage for a period of time until ransom is paid.
The money that the criminals get access to via banking apps are then sent to a third-party account.
Although it is possible to trace the owner of the account, Mitchell says that retrieving the money is "noticeably low".
His advice is to separate the bulk of funds in an account that isn't linked to your online banking app.
RELATED: Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected
RELATED: Victim of digital wallet fraud? Complain to ombud if bank won't reimburse you
RELATED: Identity fraud on WhatsApp: why a two-step authentication should be a priority
Don't keep all your accounts linked into your banking profile.Dr Alex Mitchell, Senior Researcher – South African Banking Risk Information Centre
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay: Tumisu
More from Lifestyle
SA university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work
Through their use of AI tools, students can tailor content to address their specific strengths and weaknesses, to have a more engaged learning experience.Read More
[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill
Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill.Read More
Could solar panels have dominated the 20th century instead of fossil fuels?
If the first solar entrepreneur hadn’t been kidnapped, would fossil fuels have dominated the 20th century the way they did?Read More
Run, wiggle or walk: Deli2Sea is back - add some purpose to your steps!
On 3 December, scores of Capetonians will gather for a unique and vibrant celebration of ocean conservation.Read More
Property 101: What first-time buyers need to know...
AB Viljoen, a Remax sales agent walks through the basics to keep in mind when negotiating a sale on your home.Read More
Congratulations to the winners of the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023
Here's the full list of winners!Read More
Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year
Before we start putting together our budgets and wishlists, we take a look at the online store’s top-selling items from 2022.Read More
'Courage', found buried alive 4 months ago, finds furever loving family
This tail has a happy ending, thanks to the Mentoor family.Read More
Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West
Ute Hermanus tries out something different with Axe'd in Somerset West.Read More