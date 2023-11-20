Columnist: 'Construction Mafia problem came from ANC, and is not getting solved'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thamsanqa Malinga, columnist and author of 'Blame Me on Apartheid' and 'A Dream Betrayed.'
When a new project is to be built, those involved know that there is a substantial threat that follows.
The criminal construction mafia comes heavily armed demanding 30% of the project spend, and the impact has been disastrous.
RELATED: Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA
A 2019 report estimated that the damage done to roughly 183 projects is more than R63 billion.
According to Malinga, who wrote a piece on this, this problem is not getting solved and has become a ‘cancer’ in our society.
He says that this started within the ANC, with cadres demanding the money, which is why nothing was being done.
RELATED: Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala
However, when those demanding the money realised they can walk away with the money easily, it snowballed into the situation we are now facing.
With the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala recently coming to the media about this issue, Malinga says it is just an election tactic.
Everyone wants to wax lyrical in the media as if they are doing something, but right now it is just a media spectacle.Thamsanqa Malinga, Columnist and Author
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Columnist: 'Construction Mafia problem came from ANC, and is not getting solved'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/hxdyl/hxdyl1405/hxdyl140500013/28218323-construction-site.jpg
More from Local
'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups
The Concerned South African Jews group has written an open letter calling for "an immediate cease to Israel’s bombardment and blockade of Gaza."Read More
Century City Conference Centre calls for fuel rebate to mitigate loadshedding
Century City Conference Centre is requesting a fuel rebate or refund as its main competitor is exempt from loadshedding.Read More
How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season
As we head into the festive season, Transnet troubles might dampen more than our holiday spirit.Read More
Eyewitness News scoops three Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards
The Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) awards have once again demonstrated the extraordinary brilliance and commitment of South African journalists.Read More
We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!
The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.Read More
'Palestinian doctors a moral example to all the world' - Dr Mads Gilbert
Last week, Israel launched a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, alleging that Hamas uses it as a base of operations.Read More
These are the hijacking hotspots in South Africa and the cars being targeted
About 66 vehicles are stolen every day in South Africa.Read More
IEC surpasses registration targets, still a way to go to close the gap
Voter registration weekend was a success with over 1 million people registered.Read More
'Cutting ties with Israel would cut SA off from Palestine' - expert
South Africa is considering cutting diplomatic ties with Israel amid the war in Gaza.Read More