Ute Hermanus visits Sevruga (V&A waterfront). Romantic date night loading...
Where and what: Sevruga is an elegant restaurant with a delectable seafood and grill menu, situated at the V & A Waterfront
Address: Shop 4, Quay 5, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town
Operation Time: Monday - Sunday (11am - 10pm)
My experience and more details about Sevruga:
Picture those romantic date night scenes from your favourite romcom...
Sevruga is lavish; every corner has a mood of its own, and no two visits are ever the same. The warm welcome, white tablecloth setting and inviting atmosphere all contribute to the elegant dining experience.
Sevruga is large and seating is varied. You can sit right by the lively bar and watch cocktails being made, or choose the loungy nook with soft seats and complete comfort. There are also window seats that overlook the harbour.
Make a reservation or walk right in.
Sevruga social media handles: IG + FB
