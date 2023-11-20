We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Hendrik du Toit, CEO of Ninety-One.
The challenges we face in South Africa are seemingly never-ending; something needs to change.
As we reach 30 years into our democracy, many are predicting a shift in politics.
However, to see any real change we need to find some form of alignment on the future we want as a country, argues Du Toit.
He says that South Africans can express themselves in 2024 and hold the government to account.
We have a democracy. We have a strong constitution. We still have functioning courts; we should use those.Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety-One
Du Toit says we need to step away from discussing party politics and band together to create a better future.
Listen to the interview for more.
