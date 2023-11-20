Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups The Concerned South African Jews group has written an open letter calling for "an immediate cease to Israel’s bombardment and bloc... 20 November 2023 4:40 PM
Century City Conference Centre calls for fuel rebate to mitigate loadshedding Century City Conference Centre is requesting a fuel rebate or refund as its main competitor is exempt from loadshedding. 20 November 2023 2:55 PM
How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season As we head into the festive season, Transnet troubles might dampen more than our holiday spirit. 20 November 2023 1:58 PM
View all Local
We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether! The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit. 20 November 2023 1:01 PM
Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills. 20 November 2023 12:53 PM
AMAZING voter registration turnout across Western Cape – IEC Michael Hendrickse (Electoral Commission of South Africa in the W Cape) explains how the voter registration weekend went. 20 November 2023 9:16 AM
View all Politics
How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season As we head into the festive season, Transnet troubles might dampen more than our holiday spirit. 20 November 2023 1:58 PM
Kenya’s stock market suffers steepest losses in the world: Expert explains why The need to strengthen the country’s institutions has never been stronger. 20 November 2023 12:49 PM
Public Interest SA bays for the blood of British bank Standard Chartered The Competition Commission has since announced that the bank admitted to manipulating the Rand-US Dollar exchange rate and agreed... 20 November 2023 11:02 AM
View all Business
SA university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work Through their use of AI tools, students can tailor content to address their specific strengths and weaknesses, to have a more enga... 20 November 2023 3:13 PM
[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill. 20 November 2023 1:48 PM
[BEWARE] The festive season is here and banking app kidnappings are on the rise These are the banking app kidnapping trends to be aware of during the festive season and all-year round. 20 November 2023 1:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
View all Sport
Did Napoleon really fire at the pyramids? A historian explains... A historian explains the truth behind the legends of Ridley Scott’s biopic. 20 November 2023 2:22 PM
[WATCH] Youngster dances his heart out in school concert It is safe to say that no one has more passion than a child and their favourite song. 20 November 2023 10:58 AM
No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari Sara-Jayne King catches up with survival expert Hazen Audel, who hosts National Geographic's Primal Survivor. The new season, shot... 19 November 2023 5:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills. 20 November 2023 12:53 PM
How colonialist imagery of Palestinians feed western ideas of eastern barbarism The dismissal of Palestinians as “barbaric” or somehow less human is rooted in a long history of colonizing narratives. 20 November 2023 12:52 PM
'Palestinian doctors a moral example to all the world' - Dr Mads Gilbert Last week, Israel launched a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, alleging that Hamas uses it as a base of operations. 20 November 2023 12:37 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!

20 November 2023 1:01 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
2024 elections

The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Hendrik du Toit, CEO of Ninety-One.

The challenges we face in South Africa are seemingly never-ending; something needs to change.

As we reach 30 years into our democracy, many are predicting a shift in politics.

However, to see any real change we need to find some form of alignment on the future we want as a country, argues Du Toit.

RELATED: Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'

He says that South Africans can express themselves in 2024 and hold the government to account.

We have a democracy. We have a strong constitution. We still have functioning courts; we should use those.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety-One
© inkdrop/123rf.com
© inkdrop/123rf.com

Du Toit says we need to step away from discussing party politics and band together to create a better future.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!




20 November 2023 1:01 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
2024 elections

More from 702 Elections 2024

Eyewitness News has broken down the process of ensuring a smooth registration process ahead of the 2024 national elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections

20 November 2023 7:23 AM

Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC voter registration campaign in the greater Joburg region, Meadowlands, in Soweto on 18 November 2023. Picture: X/@GautengANC

ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa

20 November 2023 6:48 AM

Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'

17 November 2023 1:32 PM

This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An IEC official sets up a banner at the Goodwood Park Primary voting station in Cape Town on 1 November 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration

16 November 2023 11:08 AM

Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a media briefing in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC

16 November 2023 9:58 AM

EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A voter casts his vote at the Freeway Park voting station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 1 November 2021. Picture: Xandeleigh Makhaza Dookey/Eyewitness News

'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting

16 November 2023 9:04 AM

Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mimagephotography/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!

16 November 2023 6:21 AM

The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The IEC Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’

15 November 2023 1:21 PM

Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton

15 November 2023 7:58 AM

John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An IEC official sets up a banner at the Goodwood Park Primary voting station in Cape Town on 1 November 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research

15 November 2023 6:32 AM

The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from CapeTalk Elections 2024

IEC voting station at St Raphael’s Primary School, Athlone during voter registration weekend on 18 to 19 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Lindsay Dentlinger

AMAZING voter registration turnout across Western Cape – IEC

20 November 2023 9:16 AM

Michael Hendrickse (Electoral Commission of South Africa in the W Cape) explains how the voter registration weekend went.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eyewitness News has broken down the process of ensuring a smooth registration process ahead of the 2024 national elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections

20 November 2023 7:23 AM

Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC voter registration campaign in the greater Joburg region, Meadowlands, in Soweto on 18 November 2023. Picture: X/@GautengANC

ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa

20 November 2023 6:48 AM

Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A voter casts his vote at the Freeway Park voting station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 1 November 2021. Picture: Xandeleigh Makhaza Dookey/Eyewitness News

Could a two-party system work better for SA?

17 November 2023 12:16 PM

As we head towards the 2024 elections, some believe we need to see a major change in our electoral system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained

17 November 2023 11:36 AM

Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a media briefing in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC

16 November 2023 9:58 AM

EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A voter casts his vote at the Freeway Park voting station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 1 November 2021. Picture: Xandeleigh Makhaza Dookey/Eyewitness News

'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting

16 November 2023 9:04 AM

Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mimagephotography/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!

16 November 2023 6:21 AM

The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The IEC Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’

15 November 2023 1:21 PM

Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton

15 November 2023 7:58 AM

John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BEWARE] The festive season is here and banking app kidnappings are on the rise

Lifestyle

'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups

Local

SA university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CPUT stabbing: Accused requests to be referred for mental observation

20 November 2023 7:56 PM

Police launch manhunt after cop killed at informal settlement near Table View

20 November 2023 7:34 PM

KZN Education Dept probing alleged bullying & assault of Empangeni pupil

20 November 2023 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA