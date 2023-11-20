'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups
Clement Manyathela interviews Anthony Hodgson, coordinator of Concerned South African Jews and Jo Bluen, member of South African Jews for a Free Palestine.
"We call for an immediate cease to Israel’s bombardment and blockade of Gaza."
These are the words of the Concerned South African Jews group, in an open letter.
While drawing on one of the core beliefs of Judaism, the sanctity of human life, the group is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to account for those responsible, "not in spite of our Jewish identity, but because of it."
As of the time that this article was published, the group had 706 signatories to the open letter.
Given to their own identity and experiences of their ancestors, Hodgson says that they have a "special" obligation to prevent atrocities and genocides from occurring.
Speaking on behalf of himself and not the group at large, he says that the current Israeli government is a far-right government and that those responsible need to be prosecuted for the war crimes that they have and are committing.
Their goal with the open letter is to make it clear that the institutions that claim to speak on behalf of Jewish South Africans do not speak on behalf of all Jewish South Africans.
Writing this letter has come with backlash, with many signatories being labelled as 'traitors' and 'self-hating Jews', says Hodgson.
Bluen seconds Hodgson's sentiments, adding that they stand for the 'absolute and total liberation' of Palestine.
She adds that it's important that the narrative of 'Muslims versus Jews' be debunked.
RELATED: Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza
RELATED: What exactly is a ceasefire, and why is it so difficult to agree on one in Gaza?
RELATED: International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed
We realise that there's common ground amongst various Jewish South Africans in standing for certain issues and opposing certain things that are happening.Anthony Hodgson, Coordinator – Concerned South African Jews
We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine.Jo Bluen, Member – South African Jews for a Free Palestine
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups
More from Local
Century City Conference Centre calls for fuel rebate to mitigate loadshedding
Century City Conference Centre is requesting a fuel rebate or refund as its main competitor is exempt from loadshedding.Read More
How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season
As we head into the festive season, Transnet troubles might dampen more than our holiday spirit.Read More
Eyewitness News scoops three Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards
The Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) awards have once again demonstrated the extraordinary brilliance and commitment of South African journalists.Read More
Columnist: 'Construction Mafia problem came from ANC, and is not getting solved'
The construction mafia that is plaguing our nation has put immense strain on our development.Read More
We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!
The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.Read More
'Palestinian doctors a moral example to all the world' - Dr Mads Gilbert
Last week, Israel launched a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, alleging that Hamas uses it as a base of operations.Read More
These are the hijacking hotspots in South Africa and the cars being targeted
About 66 vehicles are stolen every day in South Africa.Read More
IEC surpasses registration targets, still a way to go to close the gap
Voter registration weekend was a success with over 1 million people registered.Read More
'Cutting ties with Israel would cut SA off from Palestine' - expert
South Africa is considering cutting diplomatic ties with Israel amid the war in Gaza.Read More