Century City Conference Centre calls for fuel rebate to mitigate loadshedding





Lester Kiewit speaks to Gary Koetser, CEO of Century City Conference Centre and Hotel.

The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) is Century City’s main competitor and is loadshedding-free due to sharing a grid with Christiaan Barnard Hospital.

In contrast, Century City Conference Centre and Hotel is stuck with R300 000 diesel bills every month to mitigate loadshedding.

At this stage, local authorities say only factories are eligible to apply for a rebate.

Koetser says that conference centres have relatively small profit margins, and this additional cost is causing immense strain.

He adds that conference centres like this are important for job creation and broader economic growth.

People often don’t realise the knock-on effect of these events. Gary Koetser, CEO - Century City Conference Centre and Hotel

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

With these high costs due to loadshedding, he says that they and others in the hospitality industry, should be eligible for rebates so they can continue operating.

