'SA eviction law protects both unlawful occupiers and landlords' – lawyer
John Maytham interviews Sithelo Magagula, a public law lawyer.
Listen below.
Magagula argues against the proposed amendments to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act of 1998 (PIE Act).
The amendments seek to criminalise unlawful occupation and exempt the state from providing alternative housing to evicted individuals.
According to Magagula, this would undermine the Constitutional rights of individuals, specifically the right to access adequate housing as enshrined in Section 26 of the South African Constitution.
The Act, which aims to strike a balance between the rights of landowners and unlawful occupiers, obliges courts to consider the circumstances before making eviction orders.
Magagula says that the problem lies more so with municipalities failing to budget for alternative accommodation, than with the Act itself.
He adds that the court has to come up with a just and equitable order, which they have done in the past.
RELATED: '3/4 of households in Cape Town can't afford the cheapest home on the market'
RELATED: 'CoCT moves to free up land for affordable housing not good enough' - activist
RELATED: 'Uphill battle' to evict homeless people living outside the Castle of Good Hope
I feel some people forget that the right to housing is a social economic right that is justiciable.Sithelo Magagula, Lawyer in Public Law
Municipalities are failing to come up with a clear policy framework on how to deal with these issues.Sithelo Magagula, Lawyer in Public Law
For me, it's not really the issue of the Act, but the issue of municipalities failing to come up with policies which will actually deal with all these issues.Sithelo Magagula, Lawyer in Public Law
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/cepera/cepera1805/cepera180500037/114643707-edinburgh-scotland-aug-26-2012-unidentified-local-homeless-white-man-sits-on-pavement-in-the-city-of.jpg
More from Local
Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.Read More
Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll
The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to Koko’s friends and family.Read More
Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on!
It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas on 26 November on the Grand Parade.Read More
'South Africans are TIRED.' High crime stats make us an anxious nation
The latest crime stats are once again shining a light on the violence we live with.Read More
Transnet port crisis: ‘There’s no immediate fix'
Transnet is quickly becoming our new Eskom as is struggles to fulfil its mandate.Read More
Murderer Oscar Pistorius could be a free man on Friday
Correctional Services has confirmed that the Parole Board will be considering Oscar Pistorius' parole this coming Friday.Read More
Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.Read More
'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC
Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections.Read More
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".Read More