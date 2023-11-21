'SA eviction law protects both unlawful occupiers and landlords' – lawyer

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude. 21 November 2023 5:09 PM
Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies l... 21 November 2023 4:29 PM
Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on! It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas on 26 November on the Grand Parade. 21 November 2023 2:26 PM
View all Local
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponeme... 21 November 2023 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude. 21 November 2023 5:09 PM
Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT' Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime. 21 November 2023 12:17 PM
Power cuts and bird flu to blame, wiping out R2.1bn from Astral Foods profits It's the first time in Astral Foods 23-year history that it reported a financial loss. 20 November 2023 8:55 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Take your taste buds around the world with Ark Provisions Mexican Candy Even if you can’t go on an international adventure right now, your taste buds can. 21 November 2023 5:40 PM
Guard your wallet - stay safe while shopping online this Black Friday While retailers and stores are gearing up for Black Friday and the Festive Season, so are the fraudsters! 21 November 2023 1:19 PM
World Television Day: Interesting facts to know about TV We look at seven fun facts about the television. 21 November 2023 1:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’ The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter. 21 November 2023 3:28 PM
Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains... Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi’s ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery... 21 November 2023 12:33 PM
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
View all Sport
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on! It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas on 26 November on the Grand Parade. 21 November 2023 2:26 PM
MrBeast suffers emotional breakdown after being buried alive for 7 days In his latest YouTube video, MrBeast shows himself being buried alive for seven days. 21 November 2023 1:33 PM
View all Entertainment
A war of words in the Middle East: When is a war not a war? In war, words matter a lot says a linguistics expert. 21 November 2023 5:22 PM
Extraterrestrials or crime syndicates? Sinister events terrorise village in Peru Locals in Peru are convinced that something “very sinister” is at play in their village. 21 November 2023 2:15 PM
Biden’s low approval ratings doesn't mean he will lose 2024 election. Here's why Joe Biden does not have a high approval rating, but he could still win the next US election. 21 November 2023 12:27 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'SA eviction law protects both unlawful occupiers and landlords' – lawyer

21 November 2023 12:33 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Evictions
unlawful occupation

People forget that the right to housing is a social economic right that is justiciable, says public law expert Sithelo Magagula.

John Maytham interviews Sithelo Magagula, a public law lawyer.

Listen below.

Magagula argues against the proposed amendments to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act of 1998 (PIE Act).

The amendments seek to criminalise unlawful occupation and exempt the state from providing alternative housing to evicted individuals.

According to Magagula, this would undermine the Constitutional rights of individuals, specifically the right to access adequate housing as enshrined in Section 26 of the South African Constitution.

The Act, which aims to strike a balance between the rights of landowners and unlawful occupiers, obliges courts to consider the circumstances before making eviction orders.

Magagula says that the problem lies more so with municipalities failing to budget for alternative accommodation, than with the Act itself.

He adds that the court has to come up with a just and equitable order, which they have done in the past.

@ cepera/123rf.com
@ cepera/123rf.com

RELATED: '3/4 of households in Cape Town can't afford the cheapest home on the market'

RELATED: 'CoCT moves to free up land for affordable housing not good enough' - activist

RELATED: 'Uphill battle' to evict homeless people living outside the Castle of Good Hope

I feel some people forget that the right to housing is a social economic right that is justiciable.

Sithelo Magagula, Lawyer in Public Law

Municipalities are failing to come up with a clear policy framework on how to deal with these issues.

Sithelo Magagula, Lawyer in Public Law

For me, it's not really the issue of the Act, but the issue of municipalities failing to come up with policies which will actually deal with all these issues.

Sithelo Magagula, Lawyer in Public Law



21 November 2023 12:33 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Evictions
unlawful occupation

More from Local

Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog

21 November 2023 5:09 PM

The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko appeared in the Middelburg Regional Court on 21 November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll

21 November 2023 4:29 PM

The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to Koko’s friends and family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town's free Festive Lights concert is back on 27 November 2022. Image credit: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.@geordinhl

Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on!

21 November 2023 2:26 PM

It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas on 26 November on the Grand Parade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

'South Africans are TIRED.' High crime stats make us an anxious nation

21 November 2023 1:50 PM

The latest crime stats are once again shining a light on the violence we live with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© medvedkov/123rf.com

Transnet port crisis: ‘There’s no immediate fix'

21 November 2023 1:33 PM

Transnet is quickly becoming our new Eskom as is struggles to fulfil its mandate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oscar Pistorius is escorted into the Pretoria High Court. Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo/EWN.

Murderer Oscar Pistorius could be a free man on Friday

21 November 2023 12:49 PM

Correctional Services has confirmed that the Parole Board will be considering Oscar Pistorius' parole this coming Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Richards Bay port. Picture: https://www.transnetportterminals.net

Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck

21 November 2023 11:47 AM

The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC

21 November 2023 10:33 AM

Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

21 November 2023 10:20 AM

The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks physiotherapist, Rene Naylor / Instagram: Rene Naylor

'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio

21 November 2023 8:40 AM

We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

A war of words in the Middle East: When is a war not a war?

World

Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog

Local Business

Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’

Sport

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa trial: Defence points out similarities in arrests of Sibiya and Ntanzi

21 November 2023 8:30 PM

State looking for 2 other suspects in murder case against Xolani Khumalo

21 November 2023 8:19 PM

Police make arrest after elderly couple murdered in Parow Valley

21 November 2023 7:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA