'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio
John Perlman interviews Springboks Physiotherapist Rene Naylor.
It's been almost a month since South Africa took on New Zealand in a titanic struggle that saw them return home as back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions.
South Africa is bursting with pride in the Springboks, but many people behind the scenes played a vital role in our team's success.
One of these people was physiotherapist Rene Naylor, who took care of all injuries, ensuring that the team was as fit as could be to take on the gruelling World Cup.
According to Naylor, the key to success is knowing your players well and how their body responds to trauma and injury.
Due to the fast-paced, high-impact nature of the game, she says it's important for trust between physios and coaches, to ensure that any decisions made are in the best interest of the player.
Whether the Springboks won by one point or 10, Naylor says that there's nothing that can replace that feeling and the joy of seeing the nation unite.
Take a look at some of her World Cup snaps below:
RELATED: Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!
Success often comes with knowing your player very well.Rene Naylor, Physiotherapists - Springboks
You always have to put the player's welfare first.Rene Naylor, Physiotherapists - Springboks
You have to be prepared to make bold decisions.Rene Naylor, Physiotherapists - Springboks
Rugby is a very important part of my life and I do enjoy it.Rene Naylor, Physiotherapists - Springboks
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio
Source : Instagram: Rene Naylor
More from Local
Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.Read More
'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC
Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections.Read More
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".Read More
SAJBD on Israel's recalling of ambassador to SA: 'A great pity'
This comes as Parliament is scheduled to vote on an Economic Freedom Fighters' motion on Tuesday, to shut down the Israeli Embassy in South Africa and cut diplomatic relations.Read More
Former Eskom boss Koko, co-accused to hear judgement on corruption case delay
The return to court by the former Eskom boss and his co-accused who were arrested on fraud, corruption and money laundering charges in October 2022, will be to establish if there’s been an unreasonable delay in the case.Read More
'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups
The Concerned South African Jews group has written an open letter calling for "an immediate cease to Israel’s bombardment and blockade of Gaza."Read More
Century City Conference Centre calls for fuel rebate to mitigate loadshedding
Century City Conference Centre is requesting a fuel rebate or refund as its main competitor is exempt from loadshedding.Read More
How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season
As we head into the festive season, Transnet troubles might dampen more than our holiday spirit.Read More
Eyewitness News scoops three Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards
The Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) awards have once again demonstrated the extraordinary brilliance and commitment of South African journalists.Read More
More from Sport
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke?
Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals.Read More
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires
The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football.Read More
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final
South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final.Read More
'We're in for pulsating cricket.' Commentator on SA vs Australia semi-finals
Does it count if the Proteas make it to the final by default? Jeremy Fredericks weighs in...Read More
SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova dies aged 32
George Chigova played for Zimbabwe's national team, as well as Polokwane City and SuperSport United.Read More
Proteas can 'topple' Australia. They're playing excellent cricket - Allan Donald
Legendary fast bowler and coach Allan Donald chats about South Africa's Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia.Read More
Cricket World Cup: Gary Kirsten on why South Africa can beat Australia
"The heat is on, there is no doubt."Read More
'Referees like to finish a game with nobody talking about them’
Former English football referee David Elleray shares insights into the officiating of the Soweto Derby.Read More
[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe
The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening.Read More