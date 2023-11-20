Power cuts and bird flu to blame, wiping out R2.1bn from Astral Foods profits

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups The Concerned South African Jews group has written an open letter calling for "an immediate cease to Israel’s bombardment and bloc... 20 November 2023 4:40 PM
Century City Conference Centre calls for fuel rebate to mitigate loadshedding Century City Conference Centre is requesting a fuel rebate or refund as its main competitor is exempt from loadshedding. 20 November 2023 2:55 PM
How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season As we head into the festive season, Transnet troubles might dampen more than our holiday spirit. 20 November 2023 1:58 PM
View all Local
We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether! The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit. 20 November 2023 1:01 PM
Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills. 20 November 2023 12:53 PM
AMAZING voter registration turnout across Western Cape – IEC Michael Hendrickse (Electoral Commission of South Africa in the W Cape) explains how the voter registration weekend went. 20 November 2023 9:16 AM
View all Politics
Power cuts and bird flu to blame, wiping out R2.1bn from Astral Foods profits It's the first time in Astral Foods 23-year history that it reported a financial loss. 20 November 2023 8:55 PM
[REVIEW] The Volvo C40 Recharge is an impressive all-electric luxury compact SUV The C40 Recharge is the Swedish automaker's first pure electric-only vehicle. 20 November 2023 7:46 PM
Sam Altman joins Microsoft, three days after being fired as CEO of OpenAI Fellow OpenAI co-founder, Greg Brockman also quit as company president after Altman was fired. 20 November 2023 7:02 PM
View all Business
SA university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work Through their use of AI tools, students can tailor content to address their specific strengths and weaknesses, to have a more enga... 20 November 2023 3:13 PM
[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill. 20 November 2023 1:48 PM
[BEWARE] The festive season is here and banking app kidnappings are on the rise These are the banking app kidnapping trends to be aware of during the festive season and all-year round. 20 November 2023 1:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
View all Sport
Did Napoleon really fire at the pyramids? A historian explains... A historian explains the truth behind the legends of Ridley Scott’s biopic. 20 November 2023 2:22 PM
[WATCH] Youngster dances his heart out in school concert It is safe to say that no one has more passion than a child and their favourite song. 20 November 2023 10:58 AM
No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari Sara-Jayne King catches up with survival expert Hazen Audel, who hosts National Geographic's Primal Survivor. The new season, shot... 19 November 2023 5:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills. 20 November 2023 12:53 PM
How colonialist imagery of Palestinians feed western ideas of eastern barbarism The dismissal of Palestinians as “barbaric” or somehow less human is rooted in a long history of colonizing narratives. 20 November 2023 12:52 PM
'Palestinian doctors a moral example to all the world' - Dr Mads Gilbert Last week, Israel launched a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, alleging that Hamas uses it as a base of operations. 20 November 2023 12:37 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Power cuts and bird flu to blame, wiping out R2.1bn from Astral Foods profits

20 November 2023 8:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Bird flu
Astral Foods
Chris Schutte

It's the first time in Astral Foods 23-year history that it reported a financial loss.

Bruce Whitfield speaks o Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods.

Bird flu and loadshedding related costs have decimated Astral Foods earnings for 2023, wiping out R2.1bn of the Group's profits.

The Group has for the first time in its 23-year history reported a financial loss, with a devastating set of results reflecting the many challenges faced during the year.

The company's operating profit decreased by 143% to a loss of R621 million, largely due to loadshedding, water disruptions and bird flu costs amounting to R2.1bn.

Revenue in the Poultry Division, which contributed 82% towards total external revenue was down, driven by a decline in sales volumes of 9.6%.

This was largely brought on by the worst outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian influenza, which has decimated the bird population, resulting in millions of chickens and other poultry having to be culled.

Bird flu, the worst ever. We lost 40% of our breeding stock.

Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

Revenue for the Feed Division increased by 11.9% to R11.6 billion (2022: R10.4 billion) as a direct result of higher feed selling prices on the back of an increase in raw material costs.

Feed sales volumes increased marginally by 1.1%, as the internal requirement for broiler feed increased by 9.2% due to high feed consumption in the older and heavier broilers as a result of the load shedding broiler slaughter backlog.

We had our most expansive raw material in history over the past year, going into the feed. And feed makes up 70% of the total cost of production.

Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf
© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

Revenue for the Poultry Division decreased by 0.8% to R15.8 billion.

Loadshedding added to the industry's woes, impacting on the processing of birds in the slaughter programme.

Revenue was negatively impacted by heavier birds as a result of downtime in the processing plants on the back of loadshedding.

The downtime resulted in a backlog in the slaughter programme, with broilers remaining on farm longer, resulting in older bird ages and heavier live weights.

All of this adds to the cost of producing chicken, and if you can't recover that in your selling price, you sit with these kinds of figures.

Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

Listen to the audio for more.




20 November 2023 8:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Bird flu
Astral Foods
Chris Schutte

More from Business

Volvo C40 Recharge, Image. Stuff.co.za

[REVIEW] The Volvo C40 Recharge is an impressive all-electric luxury compact SUV

20 November 2023 7:46 PM

The C40 Recharge is the Swedish automaker's first pure electric-only vehicle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Microsoft office. Picture: pixabay.com

Sam Altman joins Microsoft, three days after being fired as CEO of OpenAI

20 November 2023 7:02 PM

Fellow OpenAI co-founder, Greg Brockman also quit as company president after Altman was fired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Netcare Hospital in Milpark, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN

Netcare Hospital Group reports upbeat forecast after 27% annual profit jump

20 November 2023 6:46 PM

For the 2024 financial year, the private healthcare provider expects a revenue growth of between 7.5% and 9.5%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season

20 November 2023 1:58 PM

As we head into the festive season, Transnet troubles might dampen more than our holiday spirit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenyan currency notes / Wikimedia Commons: NairobiPapel

Kenya’s stock market suffers steepest losses in the world: Expert explains why

20 November 2023 12:49 PM

The need to strengthen the country’s institutions has never been stronger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A Standard Chartered bank in Hong Kong. picture: AFP

Public Interest SA bays for the blood of British bank Standard Chartered

20 November 2023 11:02 AM

The Competition Commission has since announced that the bank admitted to manipulating the Rand-US Dollar exchange rate and agreed to pay an administrative penalty of R42.7 million. But the organisation maintains that the commission's stance against the bank is lenient.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takealot. © monticello/123rf.com

Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year

20 November 2023 9:55 AM

Before we start putting together our budgets and wishlists, we take a look at the online store’s top-selling items from 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gregorylee/123rf.com

DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)

17 November 2023 7:30 AM

There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

What makes you a successful investor and how to become one

16 November 2023 9:30 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com

Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers?

16 November 2023 9:14 PM

While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general public says a property expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BEWARE] The festive season is here and banking app kidnappings are on the rise

Lifestyle

'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups

Local

SA university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Gridlock at SA ports, registration results, JHB’s new Speaker

20 November 2023 10:14 PM

Putin to take part in virtual BRICS summit on Gaza

20 November 2023 9:57 PM

Kwezanamuhla: uhulmeni wakuleli ugxeka i-ICC

20 November 2023 9:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA