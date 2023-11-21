[WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby!

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Latest Local
Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude. 21 November 2023 11:47 AM
'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections. 21 November 2023 10:33 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponeme... 21 November 2023 7:34 AM
Power cuts and bird flu to blame, wiping out R2.1bn from Astral Foods profits It's the first time in Astral Foods 23-year history that it reported a financial loss. 20 November 2023 8:55 PM
[REVIEW] The Volvo C40 Recharge is an impressive all-electric luxury compact SUV The C40 Recharge is the Swedish automaker's first pure electric-only vehicle. 20 November 2023 7:46 PM
Sam Altman joins Microsoft, three days after being fired as CEO of OpenAI Fellow OpenAI co-founder, Greg Brockman also quit as company president after Altman was fired. 20 November 2023 7:02 PM
Climate complacency: even the most informed are taking the easy option – study We know the problem and we know how to solve it, but we seem incapable of action. 21 November 2023 11:17 AM
TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills. 21 November 2023 11:14 AM
Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers at the annual Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards... 21 November 2023 11:04 AM
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman. 21 November 2023 11:52 AM
We got BURNED! Fans react to Snoop Dogg's 'smokeless' ad reveal On Monday, Tha Doggfather revealed that his pledge to 'give up smoke' was an ad for a US smokeless firepit brand. 21 November 2023 11:28 AM
[WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby! Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in the middle of a performance. 21 November 2023 8:11 AM
Hamas not first military group to hide behind civilians as a way to wage war As the war in Gaza rages on, Hamas is allegedly using civilians and civilian infrastructure as a shield. 21 November 2023 11:45 AM
Argentina’s newly elected president a ‘political earthquake nicknamed El Loco’ Argentina has elected a new far-right libertarian president. 21 November 2023 10:45 AM
Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills. 20 November 2023 12:53 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Entertainment

[WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby!

21 November 2023 8:11 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Robert Pattinson
celebrity news

Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in the middle of a performance.

Singer and model Suki Waterhouse and Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson are going to be parents!

The couple has been together since 2018.

The singer announced her pregnancy onstage, mid-performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

Watch the announcement below:

@screenshothq Following weeks of speculation, Suki Waterhouse has announced that her and her partner, Robert Pattinson were pregnant onstage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. The couple have been dating since 2018 and only walked their first red carpet together in 2022. Some RPatz fans have joked that they're upset they're not his "baby mama" but the internet seems happy for the pair #robertpattinson #sukiwaterhouse #sukiwaterhouseconcert #sukiwaterhouselive #robertpattinsonsupremacy #robertpattinsonsukiwaterhouse #coronacapital23 #coronacapital2023 ♬ Stargazing (Slowed + Reverb) - Marcelo De Carvalho

"I thought I'd wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else going on," said Waterhouse, waving her hand over her tiny baby bump.

Congrats to the Waterhouse-Pattinsons!


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby!




Tags:
Tyla appears on the Swedish talk show, Bianca. Photo: Instagram/tyla (cropped)

Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again

21 November 2023 11:52 AM

South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman.

Picture: 123rf.com

We got BURNED! Fans react to Snoop Dogg's 'smokeless' ad reveal

21 November 2023 11:28 AM

On Monday, Tha Doggfather revealed that his pledge to 'give up smoke' was an ad for a US smokeless firepit brand.

Image source: Screengrab from YouTube, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Did Napoleon really fire at the pyramids? A historian explains...

20 November 2023 2:22 PM

A historian explains the truth behind the legends of Ridley Scott’s biopic.

Photo: TikTok/karelolivier1 (screenshot)

[WATCH] Youngster dances his heart out in school concert

20 November 2023 10:58 AM

It is safe to say that no one has more passion than a child and their favourite song.

Survival expert Hazen Audel in National Geographic's Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari Image supplied

No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari

19 November 2023 5:06 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with survival expert Hazen Audel, who hosts National Geographic's Primal Survivor. The new season, shot in East Africa's Great Rift Valley, premieres on 22 November.

Crews battle it out for a spot at the Festive Lights Switch-On

18 November 2023 12:51 PM

Dance crews from across the Mother City will put their best foot forward for an opportunity to dance at the Festival Light's Switch On.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy

18 November 2023 11:44 AM

Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members  Albert Mazibuko and Sibongiseni Shabalala and group manager Xolani Majozi join Sara-Jayne Makwala King live in-studio.

Former football player, Katlego Mphela. Photo: 947

Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family'

17 November 2023 3:50 PM

Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales.

Screengrab: selfie from Sofia Vergara's Instagram page

Reunited and it feels so good! Cast of Modern Family reunites, minus cool dad

17 November 2023 2:19 PM

Fans of the popular sitcom were delighted to see the cast reunite but missed a favourite.

Miss SA runner-up, Bryoni Govender will represent South Africa at Miss Universe. Photo: Supplied

Everything you need to know about the Miss Universe pageant this weekend

17 November 2023 1:53 PM

Bryoni Govender will be waving Mzansi's flag high.

