[WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby!
Singer and model Suki Waterhouse and Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson are going to be parents!
The couple has been together since 2018.
The singer announced her pregnancy onstage, mid-performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.
Watch the announcement below:
@screenshothq Following weeks of speculation, Suki Waterhouse has announced that her and her partner, Robert Pattinson were pregnant onstage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. The couple have been dating since 2018 and only walked their first red carpet together in 2022. Some RPatz fans have joked that they're upset they're not his "baby mama" but the internet seems happy for the pair #robertpattinson #sukiwaterhouse #sukiwaterhouseconcert #sukiwaterhouselive #robertpattinsonsupremacy #robertpattinsonsukiwaterhouse #coronacapital23 #coronacapital2023 ♬ Stargazing (Slowed + Reverb) - Marcelo De Carvalho
"I thought I'd wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else going on," said Waterhouse, waving her hand over her tiny baby bump.
Congrats to the Waterhouse-Pattinsons!
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby!
