The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC

21 November 2023 10:33 AM
by Keely Goodall
IEC
Independent Electoral Commission
Voter registration

Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Masego Sheburi, Independent Electoral Commission Deputy Chief Electoral Officer.

Over half a million new voters were registered for the first time at the IEC’s voter registration weekend that took place on 18 and 19 November.

Nearly three million people made use of the registration drive to either get on the roll or update their details.

The 2024 elections are thought to be a significant one with many calling for young people specifically to go out and vote.

So far, a total of 26.8 million South Africans are registered to vote next year.

However, there are still around 14 million eligible voters who are not registered.

RELATED: IEC surpasses registration targets, still a way to go to close the gap

Sheburi says they are pleased with the progress so far but believe that they can drive the numbers even higher through the online portal.

If anyone did not manage to register this past weekend, they can still register online, at any municipal office, or at a future registration weekend that will take place.

We urge those to go online or to local offices to register.

Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - Independent Electoral Commission
The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.
The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

As there were some protests this past weekend, he says they are working with the police to ensure that protesters do not infringe on anyone’s right to vote.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC




