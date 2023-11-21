ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
Greg Krumbock is the 2024 Democratic Alliance (DA) Election Campaign Manager. He joins John Maytham to explain results from an internal poll showing a significant narrowing of the gap between the DA and the African National Congress (ANC).
Listen to the interview below.
Nationally, just 7% now separates the DA and the ANC, according to internal polling by the official opposition.
"The DA is now just 7 points behind the ANC, with the DA securing 32% and the ANC at 39% support from all registered voters. Yet again the ANC has fallen below 40%, confirming external polls," said a statement by the DA on its polling.
But why, asks host John Maytham, should we believe the results of a poll conducted by the opposition?
We've been doing internal polls for 20 years now, and in every election, we've been able to have a poll that a day before people vote we are within 1% of the outcome of all the political parties...Greg Krumbock, 2024 DA Election Campaign Manager
And within three hours of the first results coming out, we can get that down to one-tenth of a percent...Greg Krumbock, 2024 DA Election Campaign Manager
Earlier this year, research from the Social Research Foundation found that the ANC would get fewer than 50% of votes in the 2024 national elections.
However, the findings later painted a slightly different picture, predicting that the ANC would get 52% on a 66% voter turnout and 53% with a 56% turnout.
Even the ANC's own leaked internal polling... shows they are very similar to us in terms of their interpretation of the numbers.Greg Krumbock, 2024 DA Election Campaign Manager
This past voter registration weekend saw over one million new registrations countrywide, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). However, there remain several million eligible citizens who are not registered to cast their vote next year.
South African citizens can register to vote via the IEC website at any time from now until the voters’ roll for the election closes with a proclamation.
